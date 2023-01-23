Tim Allen would have known Pamela Anderson in the early 1990s during the filming of the sitcom Home improvement flashed, or briefly showed her his genitals. That is what the actress claims in her forthcoming memoirs, which will be available at the end of January. Allen denies the allegation.

The American magazine variety got a part of the book titled Love, Pamela face and quote from it. “On the first day of shooting, I walked out of my dressing room and Tim was standing in the hallway in his bathrobe,” writes the actress, who was 23 years old at the time. “He opened his robe and flashed me really fast, he was completely naked. He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked too.” With this, Anderson may have been referring to one of the Playboy shoots she had done. “Now we are even. I laughed awkwardly.”

In a statement to Variety, Allen, who was 37 at the time of the alleged incident, says Anderson's claim is nonsense. "No, this never happened. I would never do such a thing."

Home improvement was a popular American TV series in the early 1990s starring Allen. He played handyman Tim Taylor, a father of three sons with his own DIY program on the local television channel. Anderson was featured as Lisa, the TV show’s assistant for the first two seasons. From season three she did not return to her regular role and the actress focused on her role in another television series, namely Baywatch.

