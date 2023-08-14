Monday, August 14, 2023
Messi breaks MLS record with ticket sales for semifinals: impressive

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Messi breaks MLS record with ticket sales for semifinals: impressive

Close


Close

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi changes his goal celebration.

Lionel Messi changes his goal celebration.

The Argentine is the great figure of the MLS.

It’s only been three weeks since Lionel Messi made his official debut with the inter miamibut the commotion has been such, both in sports and socially, that the arrival of the Argentine in South Florida can now be considered a historical event in every way.

In the city of Latin singers, actors and celebrities, Messi is now the best-known ‘celebrity’ in the area.
(Mourning in the Colombian women’s team: Jorelyn Carabalí’s brother is murdered) (Lionel Messi scored again and is close to his first title with Inter Miami | Video)

one more brand

Probably since Lebron James announced in 2010 that he would play for the Miami Heat, South Florida had not become so obsessed with the presence of an athlete.

It was known that the Argentine star would play sooner or later in Miami, but the fact that events precipitated, choosing the pink team ahead of Europe or the new league of Saudi Arabia, you have created an even stronger bond.

Lionel Messi
Photo:

Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich. efe

The football fans of the Florida, mostly of Latino origin, they feel grateful to the soccer player and this is reflected in multiple ways.

Miami defeated 4-0 charlotte fc and now he will play in Philadelphia in order to achieve a place in the final.

It is incredible what Messi awakens. It was known that in eight minutes the tickets to see him ran out. The 18,000 tickets sold out almost immediately.
(Shakira ‘still touched’ and prepares another ‘hard blow’ for Gerard Piqué)

