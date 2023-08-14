Messi breaks MLS record with ticket sales for semifinals: impressive

It’s only been three weeks since Lionel Messi made his official debut with the inter miamibut the commotion has been such, both in sports and socially, that the arrival of the Argentine in South Florida can now be considered a historical event in every way.

In the city of Latin singers, actors and celebrities, Messi is now the best-known ‘celebrity’ in the area.



Probably since Lebron James announced in 2010 that he would play for the Miami Heat, South Florida had not become so obsessed with the presence of an athlete.

It was known that the Argentine star would play sooner or later in Miami, but the fact that events precipitated, choosing the pink team ahead of Europe or the new league of Saudi Arabia, you have created an even stronger bond.



The football fans of the Florida, mostly of Latino origin, they feel grateful to the soccer player and this is reflected in multiple ways.

Miami defeated 4-0 charlotte fc and now he will play in Philadelphia in order to achieve a place in the final.

It is incredible what Messi awakens. It was known that in eight minutes the tickets to see him ran out. The 18,000 tickets sold out almost immediately.

