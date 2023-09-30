Saturday, September 30, 2023, 7:53 p.m.



The negotiations between the transport companies and the Department of Education of the Region of Murcia have led to a rapprochement of positions between both parties during the last hours. Contacts have intensified to reach an agreement starting next week, according to the regional government, and thus put an end to the conflict over school transportation, which has left more than 6,000 families without buses since the beginning of the school year.

According to sources from the regional government, during this dialogue “some of the legal issues that made the unblocking difficult” were clarified. Thus, they ensure that they are working on a calendar that reflects the commitment to increase the amount that companies receive by 30% starting in January 2024 to “ensure their stability”, the creation of a technical working group with the representatives of the sector to have a “space for continuous dialogue, and the beginning of the processing of a new file for the contracting of the school transportation service.

The rapprochement of positions has been achieved, according to these sources to LA VERDAD, “thanks to dialogue, social responsibility and the will of both parties to provide an essential service for the families of the Region.”