During the annual international bird count, enthusiasts spotted more than 340,000 birds on Saturday. According to Bird Protection Netherlands, ‘certainly no records’ were broken, but given the weather conditions the result is ‘not bad’. As is often the case, the starling is at the top of the count list in our country, with more than 77,000 individuals.
