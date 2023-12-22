Rapper Nikolai Vasiliev, known under the stage name VACÍO, apologized on December 22 for participating in the scandalous party of TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva at the Mutabor club.

On the recording, the rapper stated that he does not support supporters of the LGBT movement (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

“I don’t support it in any way, I didn’t want to make any propaganda about this, I condemn LGBT supporters,” he said.

Vasiliev added that he “was invited” to a party where there was “an almost naked dress code” and wanted to “surprise the audience” with his image.

“And in the end I was involved in a video with partygoers whom I absolutely don’t know,” he emphasized.

Earlier that day, the Lefortovo Court in Moscow arrested Vasiliev for 15 days. In addition, the young man was given a fine of 200 thousand rubles. The rapper is charged with an administrative offense under Part 3 of Article 6.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships and (or) preferences, gender reassignment”). The arrest was made under Part 2 of Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Petty hooliganism”).

The “naked” party, which came to the attention of law enforcement officers, took place in the Moscow club Mutabor on December 20. The guests were show business stars, dressed according to the almost naked dress code, which implies an almost naked body. Security forces later came to the event, but no arrests were made.

On the night of December 22, the second day of the party took place at the Mutabor club. A ticket for it could be purchased for about 2.5 thousand rubles, but the price for the VIP zone for a company of 10 people was already up to 1 million rubles.

Meanwhile, on December 21, public activists, including from the Call of the People movement, asked law enforcement agencies to check the party for propaganda of the LGBT movement. State Duma deputy Dmitry Gusev said that the stars who attended the scandalous event should be excommunicated from participating in the Blue Light New Year's programs.

Russian singer Lolita Milyavskaya told Izvestia that the thematic event was dedicated to various art objects. In addition, she noted that there were no completely naked people at the evening.