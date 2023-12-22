During the presentation to investors Falcom has revealed that it is working on many titles, including a new chapter of Trails. The company has declared its intention to expand the number of releases in the futureas well as wanting create new intellectual properties. The goal of the software house is to succeed in release four or five different titles a yearthus increasing the capacity of their development teams.

The lineup of games confirmed during the presentation includes:

Title A: The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria (TBD) – 2024

(TBD) – 2024 Unannounced Title B: Trails Series (TBD) – In Development

(TBD) – In Development Unannounced Title C: Action RPG (TBD) – In Development

(TBD) – In Development Unannounced Title D (TBD) – In Development

(TBD) – In Development Ported Titles (TBD) – Suspended development of three titles

(TBD) – Suspended development of three titles The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak (Switch) – February 15, 2024

(Switch) – February 15, 2024 Unannounced Switch Title E (Switch) – In Development

(Switch) – In Development Unannounced Ported Title F (PS5, PS4) – In Development

We just have to wait to find out what these mysterious titles the company is working on will be.

Source: Falcom Street Gematsu