In a shooting that occurred at dawn in the nightclub Miami Beach Gala, Florida, USAincident in which two women were injured and a man, who is Lowell Grissoma rapper originally from California known artistically as EveryBodyKnowsLo.

The information offered by local media indicates that the shooting occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. (8:00 GMT) on Sunday, when the Miami Beach Police Department received a call alerting them to shots inside the gala night clublocated in the 200 block of 23rd street, in the tourist area par excellence of Miami.

When the police officers arrived at the scene, they found three victims with gunshot wounds, one man and two womenwho were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit, where the man died of his injuries.

The two women involved are in the process of recovery, according to information from the authorities.

The police have not provided no information yet on the motives that led to the shooting.

A spokesman for the Gala club expressed his shock at an event that he described as isolated, in addition to showing his condolences to the victim’s family and friends, according to local media.

He further said that he will provide assistance and cooperation with the Miami Beach police as they carry out their ongoing investigation.

The Miami Beach authorities imposed last March a nightly curfew during the spring break period known as ‘spring break’ after two fatal shootings and loud, chaotic crowds that police have had a hard time controlling.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said then that the crowds and the presence of firearms had created a danger that cannot go unnoticed despite the strong police presence.

EFE.

