A couple of weeks ago there was some not very good news for Microsoftwell the CMA confirmed that they do not accept the purchase of Activision Blizzardas they fear that the cloud market will be monopolized by the USA. However, they have not thrown in the towel, which is why they are currently forging paths to appeal that decision.

means like The Telegraph they made known that Xbox hired a renowned lawyer named Daniel Beard KCthis in order to make an appeal to the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal. Among his great achievements is to change the results of decisions of the regulator of the European Union, so it was made of the name.

The most notorious was the one in which he represented Manzana after the EU demanded the company pay €13 billion in taxes because it claimed Ireland had offered it illegal state aid. Manzana won the appeal after being helped, so the odds of the purchase of Activision Blizzard they can grow.

In fact, in an interview the CEO of Xbox He commented that they had not seen a monopoly threat, since they consider that the cloud market is currently non-existent. That’s because XCloud It is one of the few services of its kind, and the only one that could have competed with it was stadiumwhich closed its services in January of this year.

editor’s note: It seems that Microsoft wants to go all the way with the appeal issue, so there will be many more months of news on the subject. We’ll see if in the end everything is canceled or if the transaction is closed.