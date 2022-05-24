If you are about to buy something related to PlayStation titles and peripherals, stop! Have a little more patience since tomorrow May 25th, the offers will start Days of Play 2022a period in which it will be possible to buy games and hardware at discounted prices.

The initiative will end on June 8 and will give the possibility, for example, to buy the new DualSense at € 59.99 in all the colors released so far or, to be able to get your hands on some titles at a super affordable price. Here are some examples:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) at the recommended price of € 49.99, instead of € 80.99;

Uncharted: Collect Legacy of Thieves (PS5) for the recommended price of € 29.99, instead of € 50.99;

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) at the recommended price of € 19.99, instead of € 40.99;

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) at the recommended price of € 19.99, instead of € 40.99;

PlayStation Hits titles (including God of War HITS, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS and Gran Turismo Sport HITS) at the recommended price of € 9.99, instead of € 20.99;

These offers will therefore last two weeks, on the PlayStation Store or in all the stores participating in the initiative.

Source: PlayStationBlog