The registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor not only keep the club and fans in suspense, but also the Barça squad. This has been made clear Raphinha, who has added more pressure to the Blaugrana entity before the Catalan team’s debut in the Super Cup: “If I were in another club, perhaps I would think about whether it would be best to be here.”

The Brazilian forward, who has insisted on several occasions that it is about a “complicated situation”especially for both players, has recognized that what is happening with the midfielder and the forward It also affects the group.

“Yes, I can’t say no to you. I would be lying and I’m not the type of person who likes to lie or tell stories. If I were in another club and I was seeing the situation that Pau and Dani are in, maybe I would think about whether it would be best to be here.“, he assured at the press conference prior to FC Barcelona’s debut in the Spanish Super Cup.

Even so, the culé captain recalled that when he arrived at Barça he already “knew the situation of the club”, but having “a chance to play with this shirt”, decided to wait “until the last moment” to sign for the Blaugrana teamsomething he does not regret.

Raphinha has also pointed out that “Only someone who is in this situation can tell you what they feel. or he can decide on his future”, at the same time that he specified that “we have to wait and see what is going to happen”, as well as that “the club tells us that They are quite positive that things will be resolved as quickly as possible.