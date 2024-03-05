













Professional animator talks about the precariousness of payments in the anime industry









The anime industry is becoming more and more popular, however, it seems that this is far from helping people who are dedicated to the industry who have already denounced on several occasions the precarious compensation for their work.

Previously, one of the most sophisticated anime studios in Japan was singled out and criticized by the community after the animators' complaints through social networks.

It was mentioned that the exploitation of the animators was excessive and on this occasion, another member of the anime guild published his paycheck on social networks, in which you could see that he earned 220 yen, in other words, around 1.47 USD per drawing.

Obviously, this is unacceptable, because, It is a salary that does not allow you to live. It seems that this type of practice is recurrent in Japan and this is because the payment also depends on the years of service among other things.

This way, veteran anime animators—who do less work—are entitled to higher salaries thanks to their longer careers.

Source: The Pokémon Company

However, after all the controversy, The animator commented that things have improved. What do you think?

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen only gave an animator 4 days to finish his scenes

Anime and the industry in Japan

Although we are mere consumers of anime, that does not make us alien to the industrial issue, our interference is direct, whether we consume legal products or not. And by positioning ourselves with our consumption we assume a role and regardless of our position, we must be aware of the different artists who carry out the projects we love.

Lately, thanks to social networks we can realize the truly dark injustices experienced by the animators and mangakas of our favorite anime works. Although we can do little directly, it is important to have a complete vision about what we consume.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)