Since Rafael was admitted urgently due to a stroke, the singer’s health status has been continuously monitored by all media outlets. Thus, with regard to television, all the programs on the different networks that make up the schedule dedicate minutes of their time to reporting on the last minute of the artist. Thus, if this Sunday one of the unknowns regarding Raphael’s admission was resolved, this Monday, from ‘Mañaneros’ (La 1) they have revealed the artist’s reaction after confirming the worst news.

‘Mornings‘I had a very difficult program ahead of me specialin which Adela González, the show’s presenter, carried out a broadcast from ground zero in Valencia, while on the set they followed the show as usual.

Thus, the most casual moment of the Spanish Television (TVE) morning show arrived, that of the social chronicle, and that was when one of the talk show hosts, Mabel Galaz, reported on the last hour of the health status of Rafael.

«Early this morning I spoke with Rosa Garríguez, the president of the representation agency of Rafael and he told me that Raphael is going to spend Christmas in the hospital. “That they are not going to discharge him, that he is fine, that he is calm, that he is stable, but that he needs to still be there because they are performing many medical tests,” reported the ‘Mañaneros’ journalist.

«The doctors have not yet given the family a clear and concrete diagnosis of what he has. “They have explained to me that they need more tests to give an exact assessment,” said the journalist about the diagnosis of Rafael before the ‘Mañaneros’ cameras before revealing the mood of the singer.

«They tell me that he is calm, but that he has episodes of a little anger, disgust, depression, not because he is in the hospital because he understands what he has to do, but because he had to suspend the concerts, because he could not spend Christmas with his family…”, revealed the contributor to the La 1 morning show who provided more information about the state of Rafael. “He’s starting to make some phone calls with his closest family and well, he understands what he’s doing,” said the public broadcaster’s talk show host, who ended her speech by focusing on the singer’s surroundings.

«The children have confirmed what I am telling you and that they are in no hurry. The family is being quite transparent with the information surrounding Rafael», concluded the collaborator of ‘Mornings‘.