Are you looking for offers to remodel your home that stand out with quality and not run out of savings? Walmart sells Oxford gray pine wood corner living room with an unmissable discount of 4,200 pesos.

Walmart invites you to transform your space with the elegant Corbel “U” Corner Room in the attractive Oxford Gray color. Designed to provide maximum comfort, this piece is the perfect choice for those looking for a cozy and modern atmosphere in their home.

Initially priced at $14,999.00, now you can get it for only $10,799.00. Additionally, to make it even more accessible, Walmart allows you to pay in up to 12 months without interest, with monthly payments of only $899.92.

Renew your living room with style, comfort and versatility, Know its specifications and measurements so you can see if it adapts to your needs, as well Transform your home to live unique moments with this 3-piece room.

Characteristics:

The Corbel Room is presented in an innovative “U” shape, providing a contemporary look that adapts perfectly to any space.

With well thought out dimensions, the right length of 255 cm, front length of 315 cm, left length of 200 cm, depth of 90 cm and height of 85 cm.

Composed of 3 pieces, you can customize the layout according to your preferences, giving your room a unique and versatile touch.

The structure is made with stoved pine wood, guaranteeing strength and durability for a long useful life.

Covered with a fine linen fabric in Oxford Gray, the room is not only comfortable but also visually attractive. The cushions are filled with high-density foam rubber and delcron greña, offering comfort and durability.

Specifications:

⦿ Model/Style/Type: Corbel, modern, U type

⦿ Height of the Assembled Product: 85 cm

⦿ Color: Oxford Gray

⦿ Length of the Assembled Product: 315 cm

⦿ Material: Pine Wood, Fabric, Foam Rubber

⦿ Country of origin: Mexico

⦿ Weight of the assembled product: 100 kg

⦿ Packaging content: Room and decorative cushions

⦿ Width of the assembled product: 200 cm