Last Tuesday, Raphael (Linares, 1943) left the country with a lump in its throat when he had to be admitted urgently to the San Carlos Clinical Hospital due to a stroke, in the middle of his time on ‘La Revuelta’, the program from Broncano. A few weeks before, ABC interviewed him for the launch of his latest album, ‘Yesterday Still’, his ode to the French song, where we took advantage of the occasion painted bald (reread the album title) to talk to the artist about the past and of the present but also of the future, of his beliefs and fears at 81 years old, full of triumphs and also very serious health challenges that he always overcame, a probable reservoir of fortitude for these days of concern. The day before yesterday we learned that the singer had been voluntarily transferred to the 12 de Octubre Hospital, and that a stroke was ruled out. And the concerts he had planned at WiZink this weekend have finally been cancelled, as if he was reluctant to do so. -The title of the album has a wrinkle. A look at the past and the present, an invitation to enjoy the ‘chanson’.-In my life there is always the past. Because it has been and is wonderful in my career. And the future. Because I’m always: “And what tomorrow?”, which is a book I wrote. This album should have been made many years ago. Because you know that I sang in a choir when I was little, right? Well, when I stopped singing in the choir, at 10 years old, I was just another Spaniard who had his songs and heard his songs. And they were these, because it was super fashionable at that time. That and the Spanish song. That’s why I also have an album called ‘Andaluz’. At that time Aznavour, Brel were for me… When I started singing professionally, and I had my composer, Manuel Alejandro, the first two albums were entirely his. But sometimes it didn’t come, and I started singing songs from France with Spanish lyrics that Rafael León wrote for me. If the lyrics weren’t very good, he’d say, “You’re not going to sing this.” Tell me the song and I’ll make it for you. And he, without charging anything, wrote me a letter from which the publishing house on duty profited. And I started to have some pretty strong hits like ‘Ma vie’, by Alain Barrière; or ‘My Way’, by Claude François. The entire repertoire of Salvatore Adamo, which is not here because it is not French, is Belgian. ‘Amo’ or ‘My big night’, which is still a success. French song has always been there. And then a series of things that happened with Piaf, which are in my memory. I was hired when I was 17 years old to go to Valencia, to Las Fallas, to open for Piaf. She became ill and they sent Juliette Gréco. And from that moment on it stuck with me. Afterwards, my career continued and they called me from the Olympia in Paris. And that was a sign. I went to the Olympia, a great success, but I never got to see Piaf. I had in mind to invite her, but she had already died. He died young. I had to do this. It was sung, just as it was sung to do ‘Andaluz’. This is my music from before I was me.-It is recorded in the legendary Meudon studios with an orchestra. Is it no longer recorded as God intended? – Oh, you don’t know? Have they not told you how to record nowadays? In pieces. It is very difficult to record. I was used to other things, I am from a time when people existed. I remember one time the composer on duty arrived late and there were a hundred or so people waiting. At the Films studios in Madrid. On my second or third album. And me, a fight. I was tremendous. Aren’t you ashamed? -How was that first concert at the Olympia? -For me it was a dream. Since then I have returned several times with great excitement. It was a memorable night for me. And where I understood that I had a visa to be able to visit the world singing. Because then I had not yet left Spain with that repercussion. -Talking about your concerts abroad, it was a milestone in the Soviet Union. -That other stage was a turning point in my career. Because of how exotic it is, because of how strange it is. It’s not that I’ve been once, I’ve been many times. Now I can’t go. But hey, as far as everyone can understand. But when I consider going to Russia, I say: “How?” That is, first, my representatives: “In what language?” They say, no, no, no. It was run by the Ministry of Culture… it took them about three years to close it because there were many problems. But not understanding. They had seen me in the cinema. The film was ‘Say What They Say’ and it had been dubbed into Russian. And it had been a pain. Me speaking in Russian. In the cinema you can do that. Then, I arrived and I remember that I was singing Leningrad at that time, Saint Petersburg, I thought, seeing the people attentive: “If they don’t understand me.” Because sometimes singing I think at the same time. If they understood me perfectly, they knew my songs for movies. And I am very given to inventing words. And the audience, when I leave the theater, tells me: “You’re confused. “He said such a thing and it was such a thing.” I had an award from the University of Moscow because since I existed, there were 60% more Spanish students for them. Right now in Russia all the people who live in hotels, hospitality, tourism and so on, everyone knows Spanish because of me. -Two countries at that time that were supposedly enemies…-But the people didn’t.-Their people liked the same movies. Does politics divide? -Governments. The people, I have found the Russian people very romantic, very passionate. It is not one of those movies that we have always been portrayed as. They are people who think a lot with their hearts and are very cultured. Many went to Cuba to learn Spanish, very cultured people. Related News Standard ART Yes Miquel Navarro: “I don’t want to complicate my life with death” Javier Díaz-Guardiola He is heading towards the age of 80, with an impeccable career that does not stop giving him joy-In his long career and existence he has known great success, but also acute health problems and serious accidents. José Bono even said that he had been born for the second time during the transplant. -Ah, well… (laughs). Fortunately there are millions of people who have been born twice. -Did those dangerous situations change your approach to living? -No… no… no (answers reluctantly). I haven’t changed anything. I am a person, I believe, in continuous evolution. At 81 years old, I continue to evolve. I’m not there yet… that’s why I keep working, because I’m passionate about it. Man, they have taught me to take better care of myself, yes. And thank goodness I already had hope for a transplant, I don’t even want to think about people who haven’t known that. Condemned. But the fact that transplantation exists in the numbers that are used today is wonderful. -Are you a believer? -I am a believer, yes. I’m not blessed either. I don’t know. There are times when it is good to be a believer, because, if not, I would burst many times. If you believe, everything is easier. I don’t know if I said it right. I need to be a believer. For me, for my family. But I am not blessed. I was raised in the Church, singing at midnight mass every Sunday. I had my parish, I already had my fans. Would you be afraid of not being a believer? -I wouldn’t like not to be. Perhaps non-believers are less prejudiced. I don’t know… because since I’m not, I can’t put myself in their pants. I have led my life quite well as a believer. My wife too. And I can’t tell you more. There are people who you think are not and it turns out that they are. And there are people who, during their lives, convert… They do not convert but rather enter further into that path. -In 2014 he was the headliner at Sonorama, a new access to young people who are now festival-goers. Why has it permeated five generations? -I don’t know. Six or seven years ago when I recorded and was on tour with the symphony, I was curious, because I never look at how people are before the concert, because I think it is not nice for them to see that they are looking, but there I asked to see the people, not because of the quantity because I knew it was full, but I wanted to know what kind of people, also, because it was a bullring, which I had not done until then. And there were even children. Because? I imagine that parents say to children ‘Have you seen Rafael? No, then go see him.’ And they enjoy it with enthusiasm and then they go alone. But why? Don’t know. -There are 60 years of career and hundreds of gold records, stratospheric figures. And in parallel Julio Iglesias as if you were Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Did the competition make you bigger? – I don’t have an answer for those things. I am older than Julio, about six years. I don’t know what to answer you, the truth is, I haven’t thought about the matter and he undoubtedly has an audience too, the thing is that since he hasn’t worked in a while we can’t either… I don’t know how… I don’t know what to answer… – Takes out album, you have concerts at WiZink and in the United States, what is the secret of this eternal youth? – Shall I transmit that? You’ve already made my day. Do you know what it’s like for me to go out on stage, feel that those people are for me and make them stand up? I just don’t believe it yet. And then comes my doubt: and what tomorrow? Will it be the same? Well, it’s the same or better. But it’s good that I am like this, that I am not any other way. I surprise myself every day, every day. – Have you ever considered retiring? -Seriously no. Not seriously. What I am is aware that one day I will have to stay at home, but because it is not going well or because… But as long as it sounds like it sounds and I have the strength that I have, I will continue practicing my profession. Because for me it is the most beautiful thing that exists. And I make myself and many people very happy. Now, the day I can’t, I also tell you that there will be no farewell tour. -He’ll go French.-I couldn’t stand a farewell tour. In other words, me going to cities that have been what they have been for me and saying goodbye… No! It’s like dying every day. Better short whenever and I stay at home and that’s it… But ask me again the question that I’ve been left with… -The one with Julio Iglesias and you like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo? That this rivalry made them bigger? – But what does one have to do with the other? We are always going to lose in football. Because it is not a national, global sport. I am delighted that the Spanish team plays ‘My big night’ every time they win. For me it is the best award I have. But I don’t understand why they have to be jealous of each other. Both of them should give many thanks to God. See, that’s where faith came in. Because of the luck they have (smiles). [A las pocas horas de la noticia sobre el ingreso urgente del artista jienense, Julio Iglesias publicó en Instragram este mensaje: «Querido Raphael, has estado en muchas guerras y todas las has ganado, gracias a Dios. Esto no es nada, es pasajero comparado con todo lo que te ha pasado en la vida, un campeón de categoría, un campeón tan grande puede con todo. Deseo que te recuperes ya, inmediatamente, y que termines este año cantando a tantas y tantas gentes que te aman. Te admiro y te quiero mucho mi compañero de vida»]. [Al cierre de esta edición, Raphael se encuentra estable y le siguen haciendo pruebas].

