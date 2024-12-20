FOOTBALL / INTERVIEW
Hospitalized for 82 days, 26 in a coma, due to a horse kicking him in the head; a medical miracle and 19 months to play again and feel like a goalkeeper in Qatar
May 28, 2023. On the way to the Romería del Rocío, an out-of-control horse takes Sergio Rico by (Seville, September 1, 1993). 82 days hospitalized, 26 in an induced coma, 18 kilos lost and a medical miracle. …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Sergio #Rico #dont #remember #brain #erases #accident #suffering #rest #life
Leave a Reply