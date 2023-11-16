Dhe US rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sued by an ex-girlfriend over allegations of rape and abuse. R&B singer Casandra Ventura, known by the stage name Cassie, accuses the musician of subjecting her to “violent behavior and disturbed demands” for more than a decade in a civil lawsuit filed Thursday.

The rapper, known under the stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Diddy, forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed her, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in New York. Combs repeatedly hit and kicked her and finally raped her in 2018 when she wanted to break up with him. Ventura is seeking an undisclosed amount of compensatory damages.

“Vicious, cruel and controlling man”

According to the lawsuit, the singer met Combs in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37. Combs signed her to his Bad Boy Records label and later “lured” her into a “drug-fueled lifestyle” and a relationship with him. “Her boss, one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, and a vicious, cruel and controlling man nearly two decades her senior,” the lawsuit says.

Combs’ lawyer Ben Brafman firmly denied the allegations against the rapper to the AFP news agency. The allegations are “offensive and outrageous.”

Combs became one of the most successful rap musicians in the world in the 90s. The three-time Grammy winner is also successful as a music producer and businessman. In 2017, according to Forbes magazine, he was the highest-paid celebrity in the world.