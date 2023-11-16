The elected president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, denounced this Thursday an “assault against democracy” in the country, after the announcement by the Prosecutor’s Office that it will ask the Supreme Court to strip him of his immunity less than two months before the day he is to assume power.

“The spurious measures of the Public Ministry show that the assault against democracy and the rule of law continues,” said Arévalo regarding the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office. take him to trial for the occupation of a university in 2022, a “fabricated” case, according to him.

“What we are seeing is that their ability to fabricate cases has no limit,” said the president-elect surrounded by followers, speaking to the press outside the court headquarters in the Guatemalan capital.

“We have no doubt that they will surely continue manufacturing more things in the future,” added the 65-year-old sociologist and congressman.

(Also read: Electoral Tribunal disqualifies the party of the elected president of Guatemala)

Prosecutor Saúl Sánchez said at a press conference that “the Public Ministry will present the preliminary proceedings against” Arévalo and the elected vice president, Karin Herrera, to deprive them of the immunity granted to them by their status as elected and take them to trial.

The announcement sparked criticism from the United States, the UN and the OAS.

#ArevaloPresidente ✊🏽 “There is no objection that Dr. Herrera and I assumed on January 14, what exists are the desperate attempts of this group that is using illegal tools to violate that right,” says Bernardo Arévalo.🎥 @_Rahina_ pic.twitter.com/3ndC5Z2rYt — Km169 Community Press (@PrensaComunitar) November 16, 2023

“There is no longer a doubt, in Guatemala they are forging an authoritarian regression,” said Arévalo, who spoke alongside the vice president-elect, Karin Herrera, who also faces the request to lose immunity in the case of the university occupation.

(Keep reading: Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office seizes minutes of the presidential elections, what is behind it?)

“Today we alert the international community committed to freedom not to take its eyes off this authoritarian process,” added the president-elect.

The decision to remove them or not is now in the hands of the Supreme Court, whose new magistrates were surprisingly elected on Wednesday by Congress, dominated by the ruling party, in a process pending since 2019.

AFP