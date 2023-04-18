













Review: Dead Island 2 – A wacky post-apocalyptic journey

That moment is very close since this sequel finally arrives on April 21 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. We already had the opportunity to enjoy it in its entirety and that is why here we share what we thought. Was it worth the long wait?

What you should know before playing Dead Island 2

What is Dead Island 2 about?

Dead Island 2 puts us in control of one of 6 different playable characters known as slayers. His main objective is to escape from the city of Los Angeles, which has turned into hell due to the outbreak of a zombie virus. For this reason, the iconic location is now known as Hell-A.

Here the goal is not to find the cure for humanity or the mystery behind the virus. Our protagonist simply wants to find a way to escape with his life from the city. Which takes us on a journey filled with scientists, as well as some of Hollywood’s best and worst.

Source: Deep Silver

Its premise is quite simple and without any complications. Of course, that does not mean that it does not have some surprises throughout its duration. In fact, it has quite a few that add a bit of background to the matter. Best of all, there’s a healthy dose of humor throughout the experience..

Dead Island 2 it also gets to play a bit with several of the b-movie zombie clichés. Not to mention some self-referential jokes and teasing the objectives we need to complete. You may not find a complex plot here, but what it does have invites you to reach the end, while enjoying a good time.

Get ready to eliminate zombies left and right

Dead Island 2 It is played from a first-person perspective. Physical attacks are the main form of defense, with a wide variety of weapons. More advanced in the game, firearms begin to appear, only their bullets are very scarce.

Learning to play it is quite simple. The right trigger is used to attack and if you hold it for a long time you can make stronger hits, while with the left you can aim. The left bumper is used to dodge or protect yourself and the right one is used to use throwable objects.

Source: Deep Silver

That’s the basic gameplay of Dead Island 2but there are changes that will depend on the character you chose. At the beginning of the game you must choose one of six slayers with different characteristics. Some are more focused on speed and attacks from behind, there are some balanced and others that are true walking tanks. They each have their own abilities, so consider what they offer before choosing.

The more you explore Hell-A you will find more ability cards with which to customize your character. Which makes your experience in this title feel a little more unique. Since you can adapt some parameters to the style of play that best suits you.

in the middle of Dead Island 2 a special bar is unlocked that allows you to enter a state where you are very powerful. Of course, this can also be modified with ability cards to improve itself. There are even some that have a curious strategic component. Since they can give you a certain advantage while adding a weakness.

The main story is not the only thing in Dead Island 2

The first main missions of Dead Island 2 They serve as a way to get you into Hell-A, but it’s not the only thing to do. There are a fair amount of side quests to complete as well as side quests. Which can give you very useful rewards for your trip.

In addition to ability cards, perhaps the most useful rewards are crafting schematics. Since with these we can modify our weapons to improve their duration, strength or give them different effects. For example, we can make our attacks electrocute, set fire to, or throw acid at the zombies. Notably, these schematics can also be purchased from different vendors throughout Hell-A.

Source: Deep Silver

Like the main plot, the side missions of Dead Island 2 they do not have deep plots. Even so, there are some quite curious ones due to the objectives they pose. Like one that put us to test the fireworks of a Hollywood setting with hordes of the living dead.

There are also some missions that put us to find clues in order to find missing people. Not to mention some ‘treasures’ that have us looking for the keys to the chests. So there’s a lot more to do once you hit the credits of Dead Island 2.

Your enemies are not always simple zombies

Most of the time in Dead Island 2 you will be facing the normal variants of zombies. The ones that are slow and seemingly non-threatening, but can overwhelm you in large numbers. However, as you progress, even more dangerous variants are added.

There are huge zombies with tremendous strength to some that can scream to attract hordes of normals. There are also some with elemental attributes that can give you a headache. Which makes you have to vary your choice of weapons a bit.

Source: Deep Silver

For some special types of zombies you have to follow special strategies that will let you defeat them. Not to mention, there is a system of strengths and weaknesses to take into account. After all, there are undead that you can’t shock or that you can only hit on specific parts of the body.

While this variability in enemies is welcome, I find it affects the boss fights a bit. Since these are only slightly altered versions of enemies that we encountered before. Which makes these situations a bit anti-climactic in Dead Island 2. There isn’t even a change in strategy to beat them.

Dead Island 2 becomes visually very striking

In the graphical aspect, Dead Island 2 comes to look very amazing. You can tell that the team did a great job to represent the different settings of Los Angeles. Both the wealthy neighborhoods of Beverly Hills and the neon lights of Santa Barbara look spectacular.

Its great visual aspect is not limited to the stages. The dismemberment of the zombies also comes to look quite real and grotesque. With each cut or blow you can see how the skin is removed from the bones. Vain sometimes you can leave their heads like skulls.

Source: Deep Silver

While the technical aspect comes to look good, it also comes with glitches. Throughout my time with Dead Island 2 I ran into many situations where zombies would appear out of nowhere. In addition to three times I got stuck falling out of bounds on the stage, forcing me to restart the game.

These errors become frequent. Although personally it didn’t bother me too much, perhaps the best thing is that its developers fix these aspects with a future patch. Since for some people it could ruin the experience.

Should you give it a try?

Dead Island 2 It turns out to be quite an entertaining game. If you want to spend hours fighting hordes of zombies, this might be the game for you. Although we must admit that at times it does feel a bit repetitive.

Source: Deep Silver

It is not a title that you should go out and buy right now. But in case you ever want to try it, it’s bound to catch you. Since its simple gameplay, its funny jokes and vibrant scenarios make it a game to simply pass the time. If you get to play it, share your opinion in our discord.

We played Dead Island 2 on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Deep Silver representative in the region.