Dhe brutal defeat for Manchester United at the hands of old rivals Liverpool FC has prompted United manager Ralf Rangnick to deliver another harsh criticism. “It’s embarrassing and disappointing and demeaning,” Rangnick told the BBC after Tuesday night’s 4-0 defeat. United had already lost the first leg in Manchester 0-5 and thus conceded more goals against Liverpool than ever before in a Premier League season.

“It was really a good evening for everyone with a Liverpool heart,” said Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. Luis Diaz (5th minute), double scorer Mohamed Salah (22nd/85th) and Sadio Mané (68th) scored for the Reds, who still have chances of four titles this season. With a game more, Liverpool took the lead in the Premier League, two points ahead of Manchester City, and have already qualified for the Champions League with six games to go.

Klopp: “It doesn’t happen often”

Manchester United, on the other hand, missed out on points with Tottenham in fourth place and also played a game more than Spurs. Without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was with the family after the death of his newborn son and was absent along with numerous other United professionals, the guests at Anfield had no chance.

“It doesn’t happen often and it won’t happen often again,” Liverpool coach Klopp said of the nine goals scored in the two league games. “But it’s also an extraordinary situation because Manchester United aren’t in a good mood and have played more or less without the usual midfield.” An injury to Paul Pogba aggravated the situation. “He pulled his calf muscle,” said Rangnick. “I’m afraid he won’t be available against Arsenal or Chelsea.” Pogba had to leave the field after just ten minutes.

Rangnick made it clear how much has to change in Manchester in order to be able to act at the level of Liverpool again in the future. “You just have to accept that they have a six-year lead. When Jürgen Klopp came and all the changes were made, it took the club and the city to a whole new level. That must also happen here in the coming transfer windows,” warned Rangnick, who will give up his post as interim coach after the season and then act as a consultant for United.







According to media reports, his successor will be Dutchman Erik Ten Hag. According to the newspaper “Guardian”, Ten Hag should receive a three-year contract with the option for another season and make a final decision on transfers together with the club management. In addition, his previous club, Ajax Amsterdam, should receive a transfer fee of two million euros.

Praise for fan action for Ronaldo

Liverpool manager Klopp, meanwhile, praised Liverpool and Manchester United fans for their moving action towards Ronaldo. In the 7th minute of the game, all spectators in the famous stadium on Anfield Road applauded for around 60 seconds, showing their support for Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez after their terrible blow. “This is exactly how football should be – all rivalries aside at this moment,” said Klopp afterwards. “There’s only one thing that matters and that was really a show of class.”

The fan action for Ronaldo in the 7th minute alludes to the fact that the star has worn the shirt number 7 with club and national team for years. All Liverpool and Manchester professionals played with black armbands on Tuesday night.





