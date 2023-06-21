Camila Giorgi, Martina Navratilova attacks her: “Venus Williams kicked her in the ass”

The match lost by Camila Giorgi against Venus Williams after 3 hours and 17 minutes still causes discussion. Beyond the knockout against the 43-year-old American tennis player, it’s the controversial tails that are talking. Hard the attack of Martina Navratilovaagainst the champion of Macerata: “Serves her right: Venus still kicked her ass. How disgusting!”, the words of the former world number one who takes sides in favor of Serena’s sister. The reference is to an episode that took place on 4-3 of the first set: Camila cheered for a point won (in a contained way, however: she clenched her fist and exclaimed ‘Yes’), while at that moment Venus slipped to the ground. A small fall without any consequences: the 5-time Wimbledon winner got up immediately.



“It could be the lowest moment of his career” tweeted Rennae Stubbs, former coach of Serena Williams.

Camila Giorgi and Venus Williams. “We already knew that they weren’t particularly friends”

Having said that Camila Giorgi’s career is that of an always sporty and correct player on the field (never an episode over the top in over 15 years of presence on the circuit) and, therefore, the many criticisms that have rained on her for a celebration are seem excessive and ungenerous – in a tennis where many players, even great champions, blatantly ‘celebrate’ in front of their opponents after scoring but no one says anything – the analysis of a profound connoisseur of tennis such as Ubaldo Scannagatta who talks about the ‘climate’ of the challenge (outside of the single episode on which many media, fans and insiders focused). “It was already known that the two were not particularly friends and a first confirmation arrived in the first few minutes. It took Venus well over 25 seconds between points to fix her hair, without however receiving any warnings. “Time?” – the blue asked the chair umpire, perplexedurging it to take measures that did not then arrive”, he writes on Ubitennis. “At the next point, accordingly, when Williams was ready to serve Giorgi was still at the baseline, his back turned, arranging the towel. Again no penalty, but a terrifying look already comes from the 43-year-old Californian. It will be the first of a long series. Even from Camila the dirty looks, albeit less frequently, are not lacking”

Camila Giorgi, the words of Venus Williams after the match

At the end of the match, an icy handshake between the two tennis players and then Venus Williams’ comment on the match that sparked other social divisions. Speaking of the match, the Black Venus of world tennis explained that she “played well”, said that Camila Giorgi expressed “incredible tennis” and added what many have read as a sting, a dig: “I’m surprised she’s never been number one in the world.”

Camila Giorgi, Wimbledon goal for redemption after elimination at the WTA in Birmingham

For Camila Giorgi now some rest: the Italian tennis player will have to recharge her batteries after a tournament in Birmingham that costs her precious points in the WTA ranking (the Live ranking gives her 63rd place after starting the week in 48th). Moreover, the 31-year-old champion from Macerata has had a knee problem for some time that does not allow her to be in top physical condition. Wimbledon – which starts on Monday 3 July – could be a good opportunity to get back on track and get some satisfaction.

