Eintracht Frankfurt expects a hot dance at Lok Leipzig in the DFB Cup. The courted goalscorer Randal Kolo Muani should also play. And then? There are a number of variables that play a role.

When history repeats itself, Frankfurt Eintracht will be eliminated this Sunday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on Sky) in the first main round of the DFB Cup at Lok Leipzig. In any case, the last two Eintracht coaches, Adi Hütter and Oliver Glasner, had to accept defeats in their cup premieres in Frankfurt. Against SSV Ulm and against Waldhof Mannheim. Dino Toppmöller is in no way concerned about this ahead of his competitive debut for Eintracht. “We treat the opponent with respect, but if we accept the specific circumstances of the game and play our game, then we will get the job done.”

With a capacity of 12,500 seats, the Bruno Plache Stadium in Leipzig is a small cauldron. “The game is sold out and there is a certain rivalry between the fan groups. We know what to expect. It’s going to be the notorious hot dance, and we’re prepared for that,” says Toppmöller. He considers the regional league club to be a serious opponent: “The team wants to play football, but is also very stable at the back. Lok has kept a clean sheet in three friendlies against third division teams.”