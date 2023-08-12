Saturday, August 12, 2023
Leicy Santos put Colombia ahead: video her great goal vs. England in the Women's World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in Sports
Leicy Santos put Colombia ahead: video her great goal vs. England in the Women's World Cup

leicy santos

Saints.

Saints.

The talented ’10’ scored the first goal of the tough game in the quarterfinals.

Leicy Santos scored the first goal for Colombia in the match they are playing against England, for the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.

(LIVE: Colombia draws against England in the Women’s World Cup).

The goal of Leicy Santos

leicy santos

After several minutes of an intense battle, the Cordoba player scored at minute 44 of the matchafter a right hand that bathed the English goalkeeper, Mary Earps.

Much to her regret, a matter of minutes later, came England’s partial equaliser, via Lauren Hemp.

(Video: Colombia’s unfortunate mistake leads to England’s tie in the World Cup).

At the moment, Colombia draws 1-1 with England.

In the other quarterfinal game on the same side of the draw, Australia defeated France.

