Rancho Santa Anita is a project that began in 2012 in Choix, Sinaloa with the purpose of improve Brangus cattle genetics. Since then, the award-winning production space directed by rancher Lolis Cota has been certified annually as a herd free of brucellosis and tuberculosis, under the same health status that regulates Sonora and Chihuahua.

Trying to raise the quality of other ranchers' herds and be a trusted Brangus producer, Rancho Santa Anita has established itself as a member of the National Brangus Association and the International Brangus Breeders Association, as well as the first ranch in Sinaloa to win double championship for the categories, 'Gran Reserved Calf' and 'Reserved Calf of the Red Brangus breed', in the national judging of the Expogan Chihuahua 2023.

Achievements to consider if you are looking to improve the quality of your Brangus cattle herd and more as the 2024 Annual Rancho Santa Anita Bull Saleto be held in the municipality of El Fuerte.

When is the 2024 Annual Rancho Santa Anita Brangus Bull Sale and how many are there?

In addition to the distinctions listed above, Lolis Cota is convinced of the work and quality that supports the specimens of her producing ranch, which is why she invites the next 2024 Annual Sale of Registered and Commercial Brangus Bulls which will be on Tuesday, February 27 at the El Fuerte Local Livestock Association (located on Gabriel Leyva Street, Col. Quince, El Fuerte).

There are 15 bulls that Santa Anita will exhibit, at the 2024 Annual Assembly of the Local Livestock Association of El Fuerte, for sale to ranchers interested in improving the genetics of their herd.





What characteristics define the Brangus breed?

The Brangus lineage, which will be exhibited at the 2024 Rancho Santa Anita Annual Sale, is a hybrid breed that originated in Oklahoma, United States and is the result of crossing American Brahman and Aberdeen Angus cattle. This genetic combination gave rise to special characteristics that identify the Brangus species from others:

– Ability to adapt to extreme climates, cold and heat.

– Ease of delivery, thereby reducing the mortality rate at delivery.

– High quality meat due to its Angus component in the cross.

– Rusticity that its Brahaman breed component provides in the cross.

– High weight gain at weaning.

– Has abundant milk production.

– Due to its outstanding maternal aptitude, it has low mortality rates.

– In fattening: The Brangus steer is very efficient in converting kilos.

Contact and more information.

For more information about Rancho Santa Anita de Choix and its 2024 Annual Brangus Breed Bull Sale, you can contact:

Facebook: Rancho Santa Anita

Phone: 698-889-5499