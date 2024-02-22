On Thursday, February 22, Jessica Newton answered several questions posed by her followers. A prominent question was about the confirmation of the miss Universe in the country, an issue that the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Juan Carlos Mathews, had mentioned some time ago, indicating that the possibility was being evaluated. Along these lines, the businesswoman indicated that she was interested in the Miss Grand International beauty contest, organized by the Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, take place in Peru in the near future. The general director of Miss Peru revealed through her social networks that she is currently maintaining dialogues with the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PromPeru)in order to materialize this project.

Will the Miss Grand International be held in Peru?

Former beauty pageant ruler Jessica Newton avoided providing a definitive answer to the query, but revealed that representatives of the Miss Universe organization will pay a visit to Peru. Currently, Jessica is focused on persuading a prominent and relevant Peruvian institution to support the production of the Miss Grand International in the country.

“This year we will have the visit of Miss Universe, but the pageant that I would like to bring to Peru is Miss Grand International. We are in talks with PromPerú, we have already had two. We are waiting for a third and I hope we can show the world our country. I only have to present another novel and wait for PromPerú's decision, as it should be…“, he expressed in his stories.

It is important to remember that Luciana Fuster, Peruvian by birth, was recently crowned winner of Miss Grand International. The former participant of the 'This is war' program managed to stand out among candidates from different parts of the world, becoming the main figure of the contest by obtaining the crown. Furthermore, she is known to maintain a positive relationship with Nawat Itsaragrisil, the organizer of the event.

Does Jessica Newton believe that Miss Universe can be held in Peru?

In January of this year, Jessica Newton He referred to the possibility that the famous contest could be held in Peru. This, after the comments of the Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos Mathews, who stated that a first approach was already had to evaluate the proposal. For her part, Cassandra Sánchez's mother touched on the issue of citizen insecurity and whether this would be an obstacle.

“I think that our country has a lot to show the world. Not only in terms of tourism, but also on a gastronomic and cultural level. We are a more than interesting proposal. (…) I think that (insecurity) is going to be one of the issues that we are going to propose; but, although it is true, other countries that have had complicated circumstances have also hosted enormous events (…). I believe that that is not an impediment“, he expressed in an interview with RPP.



