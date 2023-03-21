During his appearance on the show The Jonathan Ross Show Saturday, the actress who plays the protagonist Ellie in the adaptation of the video game The Last of Us to TV series by HBOwas questioned about when fans could see the second season.

“There is still time left,” he replied. “I think we’ll probably shoot late this year, early next year. And then, it’s going to be a year of filming, so probably late 2024, early 2025.”

The first season of The Last of Uswhich premiered in January and wrapped up this month, will be released physically on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD in July. HBO announced that The Last of Us it had been renewed for a second season just two and a half weeks after the first season’s nine-episode premiere.

The series had a successful debut season that generated viewership figures in HBO which were only surpassed by House of the Dragon in recent years. Last week, co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin apparently confirmed their intention to make a third season as well, suggesting that season two might not contain the entirety of the game. The Last of Us Part 2.

Via: VGC