African countries welcome the extension of the grain deal for 60 days and look forward to its faithful execution. This was told to Izvestia by representatives of the continent on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa conference. At the same time, past agreements were partly not observed, and food aid came with a delay, they specified.

“I hope that the extension of the grain deal will be implemented correctly. We import a large amount of wheat: a significant part of it is imported into Uganda from Russia. We hope that we can continue to cooperate in this area. Of course, the situation in Ukraine has affected us in the context of rising food prices, but we look forward to working together further, especially in the field of grain production,” said Noeleen Kisembo, a member of the parliament of the republic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech at the conference also stressed that out of the total volume of grain exported from Ukraine, 45% went to European countries, and only 3% went to Africa.

The demand for food and Russian energy resources was also confirmed in Burundi, where they also noted the existing delays in fuel imports.

Further implementation of the agreement is considered important by the Secretary General of the Pan-African Youth Union, the representative of Ghana, Ahmed Bening. At the same time, Africa should strive to increase its independence in this area. However, a deal, even for a shortened period, will help improve the situation, but it is important to avoid delays in deliveries.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Grain reconciliation: Africa is waiting for an increase in food supplies from Russia