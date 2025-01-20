Unmistakable with his bald head and bushy mustache, Joaquín Ramos Marcos belonged to a lineage of referees, that of the eighties, which remains in the memory of fans thanks to the moviola. There they were judged with the repetition of the images. Urízar Azpitarte, Pes Pérez, Andújar Oliver, Soriano Aladrén, García de Loza… Also Enríquez Negreira and Sánchez Arminio. An unrepeatable breed. Ramos Marcos, a pro from Salamanca, began refereeing at the age of 22, after an injury prevented him from continuing to play for Peñaranda. At that time, professionalism was a pipe dream, so he had to do bobbin lace to combine it with his job as an insurance inspector. He wanted to carve out a career dressed in black and he succeeded. He arrived in Primera in the 79-80 season. His debut was in the old Sarriá stadium, with a Español-Zaragoza team. He said goodbye thirteen seasons later in Atocha, another legendary field that no longer exists today, in a Real Sociedad-Sevilla match with Maradona on the field. He could have continued, but he preferred to leave as an international. “I have nothing left to do in this world,” he said then. Related News Standard football Yes What is the Reus case that has Laporta on the ropes? Sergi FontIn his career he directed more than 150 top-flight games, including seven classics between Madrid and Barça. He was accused of being a Real Madrid fan, but he is not remembered for any controversy in those duels. Yes, he had his pluses and minuses with Jesús Gil, although even the controversial red-and-white leader recognized his character. “I always had four concepts clear – the referee would say years later -: a cool head, apply the spirit of the rule, get as many decisions right as possible and not fail in the areas.” That’s how it went well. Among his achievements is having refereed three Copa del Rey finals. Ramos Marcos, as he would also demonstrate in his next role, enjoyed the big stages. “I prefer a field full of people.” Upon retiring, he continued to face huge audiences, this time from the media. He was one of the first referee commentators, in charge of analyzing the work of his colleagues in ‘What the eye does not see’, a pioneering program on Canal Plus. Later, he duetted on Punto Radio with Pedrerol and achieved stardom on ‘Punto Pelota’. In those programs, his function already went far beyond simply saying whether or not there was a penalty. “There is no boring soccer game,” said Ramos Marcos, in love with a sport that gave him everything in life. «I have been very lucky to find this vocation. I have met many people and made good friends. At 78 years old and now completely away from noise, Ramos Marcos died last Friday of a heart attack.

