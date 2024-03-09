TOmérica de Cali washed her face in front of her fans and took revenge after being eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana. This Saturday they beat Alianza 2-0, the executioner that left them without an international tournament for the remainder of 2024.

The victory calms the waters with Venezuelan coach César Farías, who reached 13 points in the table and put América, for now, one point behind eighth place.

It wasn't an easy start. The first half ended without goals. Even though América tried from the beginning to reach the first goal, the team did not have good options to open the scoring, while Alianza maintained a defensive order that ended up working before the break.

Even the shadows appeared again for América: at 28 minutes, Víctor Ibarbo was sent off and the reds had to find solutions with one less player.

Already in the second stage, América was the one who insisted the most, with touches to reach the area. Until, finally, he found the possibility of opening the scoring through a penalty that judge David Espinosa sanctioned, with the help of the VAR. Jesús Figueroa swept Cristian Barrios at the entrance of the area.

At 69 minutes, Argentine Rodrigo Holgado was in charge of collecting and with great calm he managed to deceive goalkeeper Pier Luigi Grazziani to make it 1-0 at Pascual Guerrero.

The goal boosted América, gave them peace of mind and allowed them to continue ahead. Three minutes after scoring the first, Holgado scored the second. Edwar López, who had not scored this semester, hooked and hung the ball at an angle.

Alianza never took advantage of the numerical superiority and, rather, América managed to close the game calmly, despite the fact that goalkeeper Joel Graterol had some work in the finishing of the match.

See the goals of América's victory against Alianza

