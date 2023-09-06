Wednesday, September 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ramón Jesurún breaks his silence about the forced kiss of Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Ramón Jesurún breaks his silence about the forced kiss of Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso

Close


Close

Ramón Jesurún - Kiss Jenni Hermoso

JesurÃºn and I kiss Jenni Hermoso.

Photo:

conmebol. Screenshot.

Jesurún and I kiss Jenni Hermoso.

The president of the Colombian Football Federation is clear in his pronouncement.

Jenni Hermoso, the Spanish player who was the victim of an outrageous act of harassment in full celebration of her team’s world title, presented this Tuesday a formal complaint for the forced kiss given to him by the still president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales.

See also  Luis Rubiales: the legal argument that would tie him to the presidency of the Federation

And two weeks after what happened, in the midst of the general rejection that the event has aroused and the subsequent attitude that Rubiales has had, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, spoke about it.

Jesurún breaks his silence on the kiss of Rubiales and Hermoso

Gianni Infantino and Ramón Jesurún

Gianni Infantino and Ramón Jesurún

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

In the run-up to the match between Colombia and Venezuela, for the first date of the 2026 World Cup qualifier, Jesurún gave an interview to ‘El Heraldo’, from Barranquilla.

And, in the midst of his support for Barranquilla as the headquarters of the National Team and other statements, Jesurún was questioned about the Rubiales case.

“It is an issue that I prefer not to comment on,” he said from the outset. However, he later expressed: “It hurts me that more has been said about that than about the merits that a great team like Spain had to win the world title“.

See also  Sampdoria, filed the second referral. 2 penalty points remain

ADVANCE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Ramón #Jesurún #breaks #silence #forced #kiss #Luis #Rubiales #Jenni #Hermoso

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
School, 15% price increases on textbooks. The principals sound the alarm: “More aid is needed for families”

School, 15% price increases on textbooks. The principals sound the alarm: "More aid is needed for families"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result