Ramón Jesurún breaks his silence about the forced kiss of Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso

Jesurún and I kiss Jenni Hermoso.
conmebol. Screenshot.
Jesurún and I kiss Jenni Hermoso.
The president of the Colombian Football Federation is clear in his pronouncement.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Jenni Hermoso, the Spanish player who was the victim of an outrageous act of harassment in full celebration of her team’s world title, presented this Tuesday a formal complaint for the forced kiss given to him by the still president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales.
And two weeks after what happened, in the midst of the general rejection that the event has aroused and the subsequent attitude that Rubiales has had, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, spoke about it.
Jesurún breaks his silence on the kiss of Rubiales and Hermoso
In the run-up to the match between Colombia and Venezuela, for the first date of the 2026 World Cup qualifier, Jesurún gave an interview to ‘El Heraldo’, from Barranquilla.
And, in the midst of his support for Barranquilla as the headquarters of the National Team and other statements, Jesurún was questioned about the Rubiales case.
“It is an issue that I prefer not to comment on,” he said from the outset. However, he later expressed: “It hurts me that more has been said about that than about the merits that a great team like Spain had to win the world title“.
