School, 15% price increases on textbooks. The principals sound the alarm: “More aid is needed for families”

The school year kicks off under the sign of price increases. The latest to sound the alarm is the National Association of Principals, which expects increases from 7 to 15 percent on textbooks.

A sting that will end up falling on families, as recalled by Mario Rusconi, a member of the national council of the association, who attributes the price increases to the increases in the cost of raw materials such as paper.

The request to publishers is to “make more spartan books” as is already the case in Japan, where books are produced in a more essential way and often on recycled paper.

Instead, the association asks the regions to increase the vouchers for less well-off families, raising the minimum threshold of the ISEE. Schools are being asked to increase the spending limits for books.

“While Lombardy is generous in the distribution of book vouchers, some regions of the South seem to be lagging behind,” said Rusconi, who emphasized the issue of regional differences, linked to the management and distribution of funds.

Another indication concerns a greater use of technologies, such as the electronic blackboard, which teachers can use to access online resources. “We could therefore increase classroom and digital libraries,” she added.