Rammstein Allegations | Universal will stop marketing Rammstein for the time being

In its press release, the record company said that it greatly respects women who have spoken publicly about suspected sexual crimes.

15.6. 21:03

Record company Universal Music said on Thursday that it will stop marketing and promoting the band Rammstein for the time being until the band’s soloist Till Lindemann targeting sexual crime suspicions because of. The news agency AFP reports on the matter.

“The accusations against Till Lindemann have shocked us, and we greatly respect the women who bravely spoke about it in public,” the record company said in a press release.

In connection with the Rammstein concerts held in Munich over the weekend, all official events organized after the concerts were cancelled.

Side events have also been canceled for the band’s upcoming concerts in Berlin in July.

MAY and at the turn of June there was news blamed by several women For forcing Lindemann to commit sexual acts.

Among other things, the women have said that Lindemann drugged them and pressured them into sexual acts.

The Berlin prosecutor’s office started a preliminary investigation into Lindemann on Wednesday. According to the German newspaper Bild, the investigation was started on the basis of two separate cases.