Before starting, the idea was:

– There are people who are long-winded, and people who are diligent in their work. The Japanese people are long-minded, so that you can find someone who specializes in installing small nails, and the other works are his own thing in them, some of those nails that a Scotsman can press with his thumb. As for the people of low-key work, they always raise them. Slogan, “There is no problem…it is all fine”, “There are no problems”, “Don’t worry, my brother, things are fine”, “There is no problem”, “His work is not working”! Then come and see the problems after installation, the only one who is comfortable is the Japanese text, and I do not lose in it or in its work.

They told the time and said:

– A new bridge should be made for the fleeing enemy.

The Canadian spends two parts of his life explaining to the American that he is not British, and to the Briton that he is not American.

– The braggart usually kills an absent lion.

Black people paint Satan white.

Wonders and marvels:

– In 1997, Yahoo refused to buy Google for a million dollars. Today, Google’s value is $200 billion, and Yahoo’s value is only $20 billion. Google’s income per second was $732, and in 1976 a man sold his large share. 10% in Apple was worth only $800, and today its value has reached $58 billion.

Knowledge treasury:

– From the aesthetics of Arabic, its alliteration, and its verbal structures:

Whoever's words contradict his actions, his actions will turn into a snake for him

He who reveals the secret in his heart to others, and his aura and it to him

If his tongue is not willing to do so, then letting his words become stronger for him

Whoever stays away from what is forbidden, seeking from his senses what is permissible, it will be permissible for him

Do not be preoccupied with clothing, for every person of virtue sees his clothes as superior to him

He who seeks a great thing is incapable of carrying it, attaining it, or intending for it.

Our symbol is our identity:

Among the adjectives that we use are: profuse with fangs, sharp, red-eyed, hot-eyed, windy, smelly, reprehensible, one who eats weapons, a bile-ra’i or a ra’i (connected to a mount, a weapon, or a place of residence), a girl’s longing, a kos. There are many characteristics that are just a joke, and there is no need to mention them.

Things about us and from us:

Among the popular beliefs: If a person prays a prayer, he folds his carpet, so that Satan does not pray over it, and if a man becomes impotent or becomes numb, the person must remember the one he loves and the numbness will go away. People here were optimistic about the butterfly or the “Abu Bashir” bird, because they believed that it was the bringer of good luck. And goodness, and they were pessimistic about the owl, or as they called it, “Mother Kent.”

Publication history:

– Oh my love, how is your evening? May your evening be good. Touch us

What happened to your mother, Zain, why did you leave us?

No, we did not know you in time, and you did not know us

If the railway was correct, we would visit you in Rub’ al-Khali in silence

– If you made us like you, and you would be patient with me, you would make us happy

We did not know despair, and wherever you go you will find us

We make what is precious to your eyes cheap, and everything that is difficult for you is insignificant

When awake and asleep, we advise you: do not pursue the path without us

– Shaqni in the generation means you are kind of beautiful and artsy

Passion would not have been good if it were not for you, nor would it have been upright and built a corner

The glory of those who are beautiful except you is beauty and the virgins are for our eyes

A light is shining in your face, you who are heavy and weighed down

There is nothing wrong with your purchases, nor will they be in the world

