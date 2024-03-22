Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo collapsed at home – the situation of the young number one goalkeeper is a question mark

Petteri Rimpinen left the rink after the opening set. Kiekko-Espoo lost to Tuto for the second time in a row.

Ice hockey Dark clouds are beginning to gather in the sky of Kiekko-Espo, the reigning champion of Mesti. On Friday, Kiekko-Espoo lost at home to Tuto Hockey 3–5 and now leads the quarter-final series with a 3–2 win.

The biggest question mark of Kiekko-Espoo, who finished fourth in the regular season, is right now related to the goalkeeper.

The 17-year-old who rejected himself as Kiekko-Espoo's number one scorer with his spring moves Petteri Rimpinen had to be replaced on Friday without a goal at the first break.

“The player situation is tough. There's a physical set, and then there's all this other crap going on. It doesn't help at the moment but to endure and fight to go”, Kiekko-Espoo's head coach Tomas Westerlund said in an interview with MTV Katsomo.

For the last two sets, the player who played his first playoff minutes of the season slipped between the posts Jani Lampinen21.

In the semifinals, Rimpinen, who blocked a huge save percentage of 95.10 in his statistics and allowed only 1.16 shots per 60 minutes played, followed the second set in the substitution box and was somewhere else in the final set.

“These are part of this life when there are a few diseases and viruses of all kinds. You just have to live with them and go with whoever is healthy,” said Westerlund.

K-Espoo–Tuto 3–5 (match series 3–2) On the rise: Tuto pilot Jonne Virtanen used his timeout at the right time at the beginning of the second period during Kiekko-Espoo's possession. Only minutes later, a 1–1 tie had turned into a two-goal away lead. See also Guyana | The school fire that killed at least 19 children may have been intentional In the invoice: A tough match series takes its toll. After Wednesday, defenders Miro Keskitalo and Eetu Pylkkänen and forwards Terry And, Aatu Laakso and Juho Koivusaari were left out of Kiekko-Espo's lineup.

Back Tuto, playing against the wall, took the driver's seat in the middle of the second set, when Miika Tiihonen and Oskari Siiki waved the net every few minutes in 31:23 and 32:45.

Tiihonen sank his wrist shot behind Lampinen Mikke Levon from serving and Siiki lifted the puck into the goal after Tiihonen's strong rise. The Tuto pilot soon scored goals Jonne Virtanen after the overtime taken.

“We ran out of the game completely. If for half a game you want to heat the puck and defend, then against such a good team half a game is quite a long time. I would understand if it was a minute or two,” Virtanen told MTV Katsomo.

“It calmed me down when everything happened, but I understand the players too. I have to say, and this doesn't come as a criticism of the referees or the opposing players, that we can't look at such unclear situations when we have videos?”

With his words, Virtanen specifically referred to the tackle that was finished by the defender Daniel Takkunen the game.

That's why the hit, on the other hand, was replayed on video for a long time and diligently.

Tiihonen hit the goal while driving to Lampinen, but the defender from Espoo Noel Pietilä pushed Tiiho in the situation and the hit was accepted.

“Now I don't know if watching the video will help, when we can't even get a clear line for those goals,” Westerlund said.

Kiekko-Espo was denied a similar hit two days earlier in Turku. Rasmus Toivainen hit the goal at that time, but the defender Aleksi Anttalainen assisted Juuso Jämsen's keeper Emil Vuorion on.

“Kiekollinen drives to the goal arrogantly, as we coaches are asked to do, and the contact with the coach”, the pilot from Espoo listed the similarities between the rejected and the accepted goal.

Toivainen scored Kiekko-Espoo's opening goal on Friday as well, and this time the hit remained in the statistics. Toivainen, who moved to Espoo from HIFK in the middle of the season, surprised Vuorio in 11:07.

Pietilä, on the other hand, nailed the 2-3 reduction from a direct attack Roope Elimäki from serving in time 46.19. Janne Hämäläinen A 3-5 deficit a minute and a half before the buzzer was a thin consolation for the hosts.

Evening the power man was a lute in Tuto's back lines as Rauman Luko's contract defender Onni Korkkawho was involved in the first three Turku goals.

Korka's wrist shot gave the visitors the lead in the postponed penalty already in 4:52. He dunked the puck behind Rimpinen from the b-point Niclas Karjalainen from cross feed.

Released from suspension Simon Suoranta did a strong preliminary work on the hit that occurred during the postponed penalty. He played the puck to the line for Karjalainen and skated to make a moving mask in front of Rimpinen.

Korkka got an assist on Tuto's second and third hits.

With his fourth goal, Tuto struck again with superiority, when Aleksi Anttalainen waved the net after the opening victory of the attacking end. Julius Vähätalo nailed the visitors' fifth goal with a draw in 56.16.

Mixed The crews of Kiekko-Espoo and Tuto were reduced in tackle situations on Friday.

Tuton Anttalainen nailed Juuso Jämsen on the wing a few minutes before the end and Kiekko-Espoon Joona Tamminen stopped his teammate Daniel Takkusen with his hard body tackle in the opening set.

The match series continues already on Saturday in Turku.

“It's not terribly easy to pull a rabbit out of a hat and surprise a friend, and they don't surprise us. Those are basic things,” Virtanen said.

“This is more mental work for the players and coaches, so that you can quickly reset and tomorrow recharge yourself and get the right attitude,” Westerlund said.