The traditionally close relationship between Israel and the United States is showing cracks as a result of the Gaza war. Prominent American Democrats in particular are increasingly attacking Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who continues to push for an offensive against Hamas at the border town of Rafah without caring about the fate of the starving civilian population there.

Last Thursday, the leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, himself of Jewish descent, went the furthest. “I believe too,” he said in a speech, “that Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way by putting his political survival above the interests of Israel.” An allusion to the fact that Netanyahu risks prosecution for corruption again as soon as he becomes prime minister. Schumer also warned that Israel risks becoming a pariah on the international stage because so many Palestinian civilians are dying in the Gaza war. “Netanyahu's coalition will no longer meet Israel's needs after October 7,” he concluded. On that day, the Gaza war began with a bloody attack by Hamas on Israel.

President Biden, who himself had already described the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip at the cost of more than 30,000 deaths as 'overdone', praised Schumer's speech afterwards. Earlier last week a report from American intelligence services has already caused a stir in Congress. It found that Israeli voters' distrust of Netanyahu's leadership had increased. “We expect major protests demanding his resignation and new elections,” the report said. “Another, more moderate government is possible.”

Biden has not had telephone contact with Netanyahu for more than a month

The US government seemed to have made an advance on the latter two weeks ago by welcoming Netanyahu's main political rival, Benny Gantz, with open arms to Washington. Biden himself was staying at Camp David at the time, but… Gantz, who has been part of the war cabinet since October, was received at the White House by Vice President Kamala Harris and also met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to analysts, all this was mainly intended as an unmistakable signal to Netanyahu. The prime minister has been waiting for an invitation to come to Washington since his new coalition took office at the end of 2022. But in the current circumstances this will have to wait for a while. Biden has not had telephone contact with Netanyahu for over a month, despite all the tensions surrounding the Gaza war.

Netanyahu, in turn, was deeply offended by the recent series of American pranks. “We are not a banana republic,” he said on Sunday against the American Fox News. “The people of Israel will determine when they will have elections and who they will elect, and that is not something that will be forced on us.” He had previously stated that Israel is “not a protectorate” of the United States.

Offensive Rafah

The prime minister also made clear that he remains determined to launch an offensive on Rafah, the last stronghold still held by Hamas. According to Netanyahu, such an offensive is indispensable to put an end to the presence of Hamas in the Gaza Strip for good. However, the Biden administration has warned that a large-scale attack on Rafah should only take place if Israel has a credible evacuation plan for the more than one million Gazans who have fled and are in Rafah and the surrounding area. Israel has not yet presented such a plan. Last week, Biden even spoke of a Rafah offensive as a “red line” that Israel should not cross.

Netanyahu also continues to oppose a ceasefire, which has been negotiated – intermittently – for months. The Americans say they understand that Israel does not want to definitively rest its weapons as long as Hamas has not been defeated, but are calling for a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian reasons. The hostages, or at least some of them, could also be released in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Increasing hunger among Gazans – according to doctors, dozens of children have already succumbed to malnutrition – and the images of desperate civilians are also causing increasing friction between Israel and the US. In the American primaries, Biden, who is considered relatively pro-Israel within his party, also experienced that some of his supporters are turning away from him because they find him too soft on Israel. According to Washington and according to a large part of the international community, the Israelis should allow trucks carrying aid into the Gaza Strip much more and more quickly.

Because Israel did not cooperate in practice, the Americans decided to build a temporary pier, through which aid would have to be brought from Cyprus. The US – like other countries – has also been carrying out food drops from the air in recent weeks. However, aid workers point out that it would still be much more efficient to deliver aid overland using trucks.

Netanyahu knows he can continue to count on more credit on the Republican side. He had a much warmer relationship with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump than he now has with Biden. Netanyahu will undoubtedly hope for a Trump victory in the presidential elections in November. The question is whether Netanyahu himself will still be there. A majority of Israelis would also like to see him disappear from the political scene, according to opinion polls. And the far-right coalition that Netanyahu leads does not appear very stable.

Fewer heavy bombs

Despite the growing venom creeping into the relationship with the current Democratic administration, Biden has shown that stopping American arms supplies to Israel is still a step too far for him, although many party members would like to see it. Well analysts suspect that the US has now adjusted the composition of the weapons package: more precision munitions and fewer massive heavy bombs, so that there may be fewer casualties.

The problems in American-Israeli relations go deeper than personal differences between Biden and Netanyahu. Although he generally takes a less harsh tone than Netanyahu, his rival Gantz – himself a retired general – would probably opt for an offensive at Rafah. The question is whether he would pay more attention to the interests of Palestinian citizens.

Gantz also does not want his own Palestinian state, as the Americans advocate, and he will also not be eager to allow much more humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. Gantz knows that is not popular in Israel. In any case, last month two-thirds of the Jewish population said they thought it would be undesirable to allow humanitarian aid to pass through to the Gazans, it emerged. research from The Israel Democracy Institute. At that time, almost two-thirds did not see anything in the way of establishing a demilitarized Palestinian independent state.

It is therefore uncertain, even if, as predicted by US intelligence services, there were new elections and a new leader, whether Israeli-American relations would return to the cordial level they once were.

The Israeli army raided Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Monday. According to Israel, a Hamas commander and fighters had entrenched themselves there. According to Israel, 20 Hamas fighters, including the commander, were killed in the ensuing fighting. Dozens of others are said to have been captured. The raid caused panic with patients and staff who had previously been ordered to evacuate the hospital complex but in many cases had no where to go at that time. A building used for surgical procedures, among other things, came under fire during the day. Al-Shifa hospital is one of the few in the north of the Gaza Strip that are still in use. The hospital has been invaded more often by Israeli forces since the war broke out in October last year.