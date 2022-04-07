• Before starting, the idea was: One of Ramadan’s comic entertainments amidst gloom, melodrama and black tragedies, the entertainment humorous program “Studio 22”, which presents the light smile stolen from the chest, emerges in a modern and youthful way… But frankly, the artist “Habib Al Habib” has no solution, and even The rest of the artists in this successful program are of a high level, and they are all “digested”.

• They told the time and said:

“In distress, patience is measured, in discussion, reason is measured, and in situations, a person is measured.”

– “Take care of a lot…a lot – your reputation, because it will live longer than you.”

“Do not break the one who comes to you apologizing, it is sufficient for him to break the apology.”

• Stewards of Knowledge: The Old Testament was written down in the Torah during the Babylonian captivity in the sixth century BC, eight centuries after the death of Moses, peace be upon him. He lived in the fourteenth century BC, and many historians consider him an Egyptian, so he was called “the man.” The Egyptian, and Moses, meaning “son” in the hieroglyphic, and some refer it to the Hebrew “mashah” meaning “clouds of water.” He led the oppressed Children of Israel in Egypt, then wandered in the Sinai desert for forty years. Moses never entered Palestine, as he ascended Mount Nebo. In Jordan, opposite Jericho, and he died at the age of one hundred and twenty years, and he held a station there. He married Saffora, daughter of Shuaib, and married an Abyssinian woman, Kush, which is the name of Abyssinia in the past. Musa was brown in color, beautiful cross-sectional.

• Concerned and worried personalities: “Abu Huraira” Abdul Rahman bin Sakhr Al-Dawsi, he remained in Bahrain, giving the call to people, and narrating tales of the heroism of Al-Ala’ al-Hadhrami, including that he fought the sea with his horses and soldiers, and did not wet their sandals or hoofs, and that they rained and then rained, and that a spring of water came out to them in The desert, and that after burying Al-Ala in his grave, they did not deceive him, and when they returned to him to complete his burial, they did not find his body in the grave, during the era of Omar Ibn Al-Khattab, he summoned him for doubts about the sources of his financial income, after he used him as governor of Bahrain. And he narrated many hadiths from him, until Omar prevented him from narrating the hadith, he was appointed governor of Medina for one year, and during the days of war between Ali and Muawiyah he adopted a “pragmatic” philosophy: “The table of Muawiyah is more edible, the prayer behind Ali is more complete, and fleeing from the battle is safer” until his enemies nicknamed him With “Sheikh al-Mudhaira,” one of Muawiyah’s most delicious dishes made of meat and milk, he died at the age of 78 in Madinah, and he was buried in Al-Baqi’. He had three sons, Muharrar, Abd al-Rahman, and Bilal. The number of hadiths narrated by him is approximately 5374.

• From the chest archives:

What makes a dallah proud without a hood?

And an invitation does not work without witnesses

The bearing does not enter without a bracket

Between Fisht and Moi and Uhud

Hit Nieh in the middle of the country

You killed people who were lying down

***

Oh come back on the day

From you veins screaming

From Asouf Al-Rawaih

I’m afraid you’ll fall

• Aesthetics of our Ram: Child and family, aggressor, we say: “Do not support your younger brothers.” , family, why, we say: “One day, misfortunes, why do ruins go?” And the high, the distant place, and the high north, we say: “Travel to the high for treatment,” and the boat is high if it heads north, and downhill if it heads south, and families, children, from The man provides for his children, and we say: the children of Zayed, and what is meant is to imitate them in good qualities, and the proverb: “We are all children of his village, and each knows his best.” Except in war.