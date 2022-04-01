Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Life returns to sports courses during the month of Ramadan, which witnesses the return of the masses after a two-year hiatus due to the Corona pandemic. The ADNOC Professional League and the AFC Champions League, in addition to the tournament scene, including the World Fencing Championship for Youth and Juniors in Hamdan Sports Complex and the ninth edition of the Mansour bin Zayed Football Cup 2022, with the participation of 8 teams, and all matches will be held at the Emirates Palace Hotel Stadium, which begins next Monday and continues until April 20th.

The Secretary-General’s Office, Scholarships Office, Emirates National Schools, Emirates News Agency “WAM”, Judicial Department, National Archives and Library, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and City Golf Club will participate in the tournament.

The tournament draw resulted in the presence of the Office of the Secretary-General and the Judicial Department team, in addition to the City Golf Club and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority team in the first group, while the second group included the Emirates News Agency “WAM”, the National Archives and Library team, as well as the Emirates National Schools The Scholarships Office team.

In Dubai, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament will be held in its ninth edition under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, under the slogan “Capabilities Unlimited”, and its competitions will be held in the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex starting tomorrow with a challenge Exchange tennis.

The organizing committee has completed all the preparations to receive the athletes and the public every day after Tarawih prayers to enjoy intense sports competitions, playing arts, strong performance, winning many daily prizes, and enhancing social communication in a wonderful Ramadan atmosphere. Including 4 cars.

The Ajman Sports Tournament for government departments and institutions will return again in the second edition, organized by the Human Resources Department of the Government of Ajman in cooperation with the Quattro Sports Center. The football tournament, which includes 12 teams, and 16 teams in the padel tennis tournament, in addition to the women’s fitness program.

The fans will experience the atmosphere of fun with the launch of the twelfth edition of the Dubai Sports World, which will continue until next September 21, at the Dubai World Trade Center, allowing sports fans in the emirate the opportunity to practice their favorite activities from football, paddy and cricket to tennis, badminton and others in high-level indoor facilities within the center on Over the course of six months.

The seasonal indoor sports facilities are currently operating at full capacity, and include 42 different stadiums; Including three football pitches for five-man teams and three for teams of seven, as well as an area designed for cricket fans with nets to practice throwing and tackle. Dubai Sports World also offers two padel courts, which is considered one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and allows racket enthusiasts to choose between two tennis courts, 18 badminton courts, as well as 8 table tennis courts. The facilities also include two volleyball courts and three basketball courts, ensuring For all members of the community to enjoy the distinctive and diverse sports activities of different interests.

The Sharjah Events website of the Sharjah Government Media Office will organize during the period from 18 to 22 April this year, the Badel Tennis Championship in its first version on the “Baddle Point” stadiums in Sharjah. And Sharjah government employees in particular to communicate and participate in a competitive environment in a way that enhances the position of the game in the country, refines the skill of its practitioners, and establishes the rules of the padel tennis game for them.

3.5 million dirhams

Athletes participating in the Nadal Sheba tournament will compete for valuable financial prizes worth more than 3 million and 500 thousand dirhams, which will be presented to the winners of the ninth edition of the tournament. The tournament program includes 8 individual and team sports that will be held over 17 days.

16

The Hockey Federation is organizing the first official tournament after the new formation of its board of directors. The tournament will be held in Sharjah Park stadiums during the holy month of Ramadan from 8 to 18 next April, with the participation of 16 teams.