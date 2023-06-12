Official debut for RAM’s new V6 Pentastar engine. The 3.6-litre engine with eTorque mild-hybrid system was presented in front of the general public on the occasion of the ninth round of the 2023 MXGP World Championship which was held in Germany last weekend. With this new unit, the range of the American brand of Stellantis will also be able to expand on the European market.

High performance

First of all, this engine is characterized by its high specifications: in fact, we are talking about 305 HP of overall power and 364 Nm of maximum torque. But that’s not all of course, considering that this engine also guarantees significant advantages in terms of energy savingthanks to the presence of the mild-hybrid eTorque system which replaces the traditional alternator: a 430 kWh Li-ion battery packwhich uses a nickel manganese cobalt/graphite chemistry to deliver a current of 48 volts when accelerating and when changing gear while in operation.

Reduced consumption

Separate chapter as regards consumption: numbers in hand, this Pentastar V6 records a average reduction in consumption of 19% in the EPA combined cycle versus the 5.7-liter V8 powerplant. An advantage made possible by his advanced technologiesamong them the wide variable timing, the two-stroke variable valve lift, the cooled exhaust gas recirculation system and finally the compression ratio of 11.3:1, which offers an excellent balance between power, efficiency and performance.

On which models will we find the new V6 Pentastar