Survey indicates that 40% of Brazilians believe that acts from 10 years ago did not impact on the reduction of cases of corruption

Ipec survey (ex-Ibope) released this Monday (June 12, 2023) shows that 43% of Brazilians changed the way they choose politicians after the demonstrations in June 2013.



On the other hand, the survey shows that 35% disagree, totally or partially, that the acts of 10 years ago had an impact on the votes in subsequent elections.

According to Ipec, 40% of Brazilians believe that the 2013 demonstrations did not reduce cases of corruption. Among those who say that the practice of crime has not dropped from that year until now, 32% negatively evaluate the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).



In a breakdown by regions of Brazil, 46% of northeasterns agree totally or partially that there was a reduction in cases of corruption. In the South, for example, only 30% believe.

As for family income, 49% of those interviewed with incomes above 5 minimum wages believe that the fight against corruption has not improved. In cases of people earning up to 1 minimum wage, the rate is 33%.

Ipec personally interviewed 2,000 Brazilians over 16 years of age from June 1st to 5th in 127 Brazilian municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percent at a 95% confidence interval.