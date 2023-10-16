The Rallylegend 2023 Of San Marino it was a great success with the public, with three categories of cars competing: Historic, Classic And WRC. Beyond 90,000 fans Of rally they reached San Marino during the four days of the event. As regards the 2023 results, in the “Historic” Matteo Musti And Marsha Zanet they imposed themselves with one Porsche 911 RS. In the “Classic” category, Tony Cairoli And Eleonora Mori they won on one Subaru Impreza 555 ex-Colin McRaewhile in the “WRC”, Luca Pedersoli And Andrea Adamo they triumphed over one Citroen C3 WRC Plus.
Rallylegend 2023 Historic results
In the three stages of the Rallylegend in the “Historic” category, the driver from Pavia Matteo Mustiwith Marsha Zanetdominator, confirmed his recent victory as Italian Historic Car Rally Champions 2nd Group, leading the Porsche 911 RS of the tricolor company. Simone Brusori, also in a Porsche 911 RS, he tried to compete for the win, but Musti maintained control and ultimately won.
Third place was obtained by the first San Marino crew, Stefano Rosati And Salvatore Tontiniwho competed with a Talbot Lotusparticipating in many editions of Rallylegend.
Rallylegend 2023 Classic results
In the “Classic” category of the Rallylegend, the multiple world motocross champion Tony Cairoli and the navigator Eleonora Mori they achieved a clear victory with one Subaru Impreza 555 previously belonged to Colin McRae. This was Cairoli’s second participation in the Rallylegend, where he achieved his second centre-half.
The Argentine took second place, almost 13 seconds behind Cairoli Marcos Ligatomaking his Rallylegend debut with Ruben Garcia to the notes, followed by the Uruguayan Gustavo Trelles with Jorge Del Buono. All three crews drove cars Subaru Impreza 555 del Best project.
The fourth and fifth positions were occupied by two San Marino crews, respectively Marcello Colombini with a BMW M3 E30And Loris Baldacci with the navigator Enzo Zafferani.
Rallylegend 2023 WRC results
In the “WRC” category of Rallylegend, Luca Pedersolia multiple Italian champion in the various Italian series, together with Andrea Adamoformer team principal of Hyundai Motorsport, dominated the race driving a Citroen C3 WRC Plus. They took the lead from the start and extended their lead to win by a final margin of 1 minute, 16.6 seconds.
The Swiss champion took second place Sebastien Carronwith Romain Lambieldriving one Skoda Fabia R5 with a Martini Racing style livery, adding a “legend” touch to their car. Third place was conquered by another Swiss crew, composed of Mirko Puricelli And Nicola Mediciwho competed with a Citroen DS3 WRCreaching their third podium at Rallylegend 2023.
Rallylegend San Marino 2023 rankings
Historic TOP TEN
|POS
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|41
|M. Musti
M. Zanet
|Porsche 911 RS 1975
|59’40.7
|2
|14
|S. Brusori
S. Tridici
|Porsche 911 RS 1981
|28.3
|3
|12
|S. Rosati
S. Tontini
|Talbot Lotus 1981
|1’27.3
|4
|15
|A. Bonafe’
M. Pontini
|Porsche 911 RS 1981
|4’28.9
|5
|52
|G. Simonetti
M. Simonetti
|Porsche 911 RS 1976
|5’23.4
|6
|51
|M. Zanotti
L. Pelliccioni
|Opel Kadett GTE 1979
|6’43.2
|7
|47
|M. Rigo Monserrat
M. Caldentey Vallbona
|Ford Escort RS2000 1975
|7’10.2
|8
|114
|F. Gaal
S. Toth
|Lada 2101 1981
|8’49.9
|9
|91
|G. Hodosi
Z. Szotak
|Lada 21074 1984
|9’01.5
|10
|88
|A. Zoli
M. Saccomandi
|Ford Escort 1977
|12’35.2
Classic TOP TEN
|POS
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|222
|T. Cairoli
And he died
|Subaru Impreza 555 1995
|56’58.7
|2
|6
|M. Ligato
R. Garcia
|Subaru Impreza 555 1994
|12.0
|3
|1
|G. Trelles
J. Del Buono
|Subaru Impreza 555 1994
|1’19.6
|4
|16
|M. Colombini
M. Selva
|BMW M3 E30 1987
|3’31.8
|5
|108
|L. Baldacci
E. Zafferani
|Renault Clio Williams 1993
|3’43.9
|6
|78
|F. Galli
G. Romei
|Renault Clio Williams 1992
|3’57.1
|7
|101
|L. Bonfatti
V. Pasin
|Renault Clio Williams 1992
|4’11.6
|8
|39
|M. Bergamo
D. Zanotti
|BMW M3
|5’54.4
|9
|30
|V. Foppiani
A. Foppiani
|Lancia Delta Evo 1991
|6’14.2
|10
|22
|N. Fedolfi
L. Ceci
|Lancia Delta Int 16V 1990
|6’33.0
WRC Top Ten
|POS
|#
|CREW
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|3
|L. Pedersoli
A. Adam
|Citroen C3 WRC Plus 2018
|54’32.4
|2
|9
|S. Carron
R. Lambiel
|Skoda Fabia R5 2022
|1’16.6
|3
|8
|M. Puricelli
No Doctors
|Citroen DS3 2011
|1’55.6
|4
|65
|C. Marenco
M. Melella
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo 2020
|3’07.6
|5
|26
|A. Otero Quintela
J. Vazquez Bendoiro
|Ford Fiesta WRC 2011
|3’22.2
|6
|7
|M. Beltrami
M. Menchini
|Citroen DS3 2011
|3’53.4
|7
|35
|L. Giacobone
E. Badinelli
|Skoda Fabia 2008
|4’29.7
|8
|64
|C. Mazzara’
R. Mazzara’
|Skoda Fabia R5 Evo 2020
|4’50.1
|9
|48
|S. Valli
A. Agazzi
|Peugeot 207 2010
|5’31.1
|10
|21
|P. Longhi
M. Miroballi
|Renault Clio S1600 1999
|5’42.7
