The Rallylegend 2023 Of San Marino it was a great success with the public, with three categories of cars competing: Historic, Classic And WRC. Beyond 90,000 fans Of rally they reached San Marino during the four days of the event. As regards the 2023 results, in the “Historic” Matteo Musti And Marsha Zanet they imposed themselves with one Porsche 911 RS. In the “Classic” category, Tony Cairoli And Eleonora Mori they won on one Subaru Impreza 555 ex-Colin McRaewhile in the “WRC”, Luca Pedersoli And Andrea Adamo they triumphed over one Citroen C3 WRC Plus.

Rallylegend 2023 Historic results

In the three stages of the Rallylegend in the “Historic” category, the driver from Pavia Matteo Mustiwith Marsha Zanetdominator, confirmed his recent victory as Italian Historic Car Rally Champions 2nd Group, leading the Porsche 911 RS of the tricolor company. Simone Brusori, also in a Porsche 911 RS, he tried to compete for the win, but Musti maintained control and ultimately won.

Matteo Musti and Marsha Zanet on a Porsche 911 RS won the Rallylegend in the Historic category

Third place was obtained by the first San Marino crew, Stefano Rosati And Salvatore Tontiniwho competed with a Talbot Lotusparticipating in many editions of Rallylegend.

Rallylegend 2023 Classic results

In the “Classic” category of the Rallylegend, the multiple world motocross champion Tony Cairoli and the navigator Eleonora Mori they achieved a clear victory with one Subaru Impreza 555 previously belonged to Colin McRae. This was Cairoli’s second participation in the Rallylegend, where he achieved his second centre-half.

Tony Cairoli and Eleonora Mori on Subaru Impreza 555 won the Rallylegend in the Classic category

The Argentine took second place, almost 13 seconds behind Cairoli Marcos Ligatomaking his Rallylegend debut with Ruben Garcia to the notes, followed by the Uruguayan Gustavo Trelles with Jorge Del Buono. All three crews drove cars Subaru Impreza 555 del Best project.

The fourth and fifth positions were occupied by two San Marino crews, respectively Marcello Colombini with a BMW M3 E30And Loris Baldacci with the navigator Enzo Zafferani.

Rallylegend 2023 WRC results

In the “WRC” category of Rallylegend, Luca Pedersolia multiple Italian champion in the various Italian series, together with Andrea Adamoformer team principal of Hyundai Motorsport, dominated the race driving a Citroen C3 WRC Plus. They took the lead from the start and extended their lead to win by a final margin of 1 minute, 16.6 seconds.

Luca Pedersoli and Andrea Adamo on Citroen C3 WRC Plus won the Rallylegend in the WRC category

The Swiss champion took second place Sebastien Carronwith Romain Lambieldriving one Skoda Fabia R5 with a Martini Racing style livery, adding a “legend” touch to their car. Third place was conquered by another Swiss crew, composed of Mirko Puricelli And Nicola Mediciwho competed with a Citroen DS3 WRCreaching their third podium at Rallylegend 2023.

Rallylegend San Marino 2023 rankings

Historic TOP TEN

POS # CREW CAR TIME 1 41 M. Musti

M. Zanet Porsche 911 RS 1975 59’40.7 2 14 S. Brusori

S. Tridici Porsche 911 RS 1981 28.3 3 12 S. Rosati

S. Tontini Talbot Lotus 1981 1’27.3 4 15 A. Bonafe’

M. Pontini Porsche 911 RS 1981 4’28.9 5 52 G. Simonetti

M. Simonetti Porsche 911 RS 1976 5’23.4 6 51 M. Zanotti

L. Pelliccioni Opel Kadett GTE 1979 6’43.2 7 47 M. Rigo Monserrat

M. Caldentey Vallbona Ford Escort RS2000 1975 7’10.2 8 114 F. Gaal

S. Toth Lada 2101 1981 8’49.9 9 91 G. Hodosi

Z. Szotak Lada 21074 1984 9’01.5 10 88 A. Zoli

M. Saccomandi Ford Escort 1977 12’35.2 Rallylegend Historic 2023 ranking

Rallylegend 2023 Historic category podium

Classic TOP TEN

POS # CREW CAR TIME 1 222 T. Cairoli

And he died Subaru Impreza 555 1995 56’58.7 2 6 M. Ligato

R. Garcia Subaru Impreza 555 1994 12.0 3 1 G. Trelles

J. Del Buono Subaru Impreza 555 1994 1’19.6 4 16 M. Colombini

M. Selva BMW M3 E30 1987 3’31.8 5 108 L. Baldacci

E. Zafferani Renault Clio Williams 1993 3’43.9 6 78 F. Galli

G. Romei Renault Clio Williams 1992 3’57.1 7 101 L. Bonfatti

V. Pasin Renault Clio Williams 1992 4’11.6 8 39 M. Bergamo

D. Zanotti BMW M3 5’54.4 9 30 V. Foppiani

A. Foppiani Lancia Delta Evo 1991 6’14.2 10 22 N. Fedolfi

L. Ceci Lancia Delta Int 16V 1990 6’33.0 Rallylegend Classic ranking 2023

Rallylegend 2023 podium in the Classic category

WRC Top Ten

POS # CREW CAR TIME 1 3 L. Pedersoli

A. Adam Citroen C3 WRC Plus 2018 54’32.4 2 9 S. Carron

R. Lambiel Skoda Fabia R5 2022 1’16.6 3 8 M. Puricelli

No Doctors Citroen DS3 2011 1’55.6 4 65 C. Marenco

M. Melella Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo 2020 3’07.6 5 26 A. Otero Quintela

J. Vazquez Bendoiro Ford Fiesta WRC 2011 3’22.2 6 7 M. Beltrami

M. Menchini Citroen DS3 2011 3’53.4 7 35 L. Giacobone

E. Badinelli Skoda Fabia 2008 4’29.7 8 64 C. Mazzara’

R. Mazzara’ Skoda Fabia R5 Evo 2020 4’50.1 9 48 S. Valli

A. Agazzi Peugeot 207 2010 5’31.1 10 21 P. Longhi

M. Miroballi Renault Clio S1600 1999 5’42.7 Rallylegend WRC ranking 2023

Rallylegend 2023 WRC category podium

