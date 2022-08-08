Rally | Teemu Suninen, who won the WRC2 class in Jyväskylä, has been disqualified

With Suninen’s rejection, Emil Lindholm became the winner of the class.

Jyväskylä Winner of the WRC2 class in the World Rally Championship Teemu Suninen is declined. The reason for the rejection is the too light front bumper of Suninen’s Hyundai i20. The WRC series informed about it on their website.

Suninen, 28, drove his first race win of the season and was eighth overall.

According to the jury, Suninen’s front bumper weighed 3.931 kilograms, while the minimum weight allowed by the rules is 4.510 kilograms.

Hyundai explained to the jury that the front bumper was not an original part of the car produced by Hyundai, but a replica that had been replaced on the car during testing.

The jury found that although it was human error, it is the driver’s responsibility to ensure that all parts are compliant.

Sunny with the rejection, the winner of the WRC2 class became the Skoda driver Emil Lindholm. His map reader is Reeta Hämäläinen.

Lindholm is the eight-time Finnish rally champion Sebastian Lindholm the son of a two-time world champion Marcus Grönholm cousin.