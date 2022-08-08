Alfredo Arias, technician of Santa Fe, did not hide his satisfaction with this Sunday’s 0-1 victory against sports pereira, a result that puts his team among the top eight of the 2022-II League.

However, the Uruguayan coach assured that they still have many things to improve, highlighted Pereira’s work and sent a message of encouragement and thanks to the fans. This was his balance at a press conference.

The attitude of the team. “That’s what matches have, they are always moments, no match is won from start to finish or lost. I think we did things better in the first half than Pereira and we should have calmed things down and made them and the public nervous. Since it was not achieved, we suffered it and suffered what we had not converted. But we always went for the game, if we could get that goal. Luckily, Estupiñán came in and gave us this victory and this goal, which for us means peace of mind, more than anything”.

Arias recognized the difficulty of Pereira

The balance after the victory. “I’m never satisfied, there’s going to be a lot left, just like today (Sunday) I liked many things about my team and my players. I left more relaxed, the day of the game with America, because I saw things that made me foresee that we could come here differently. On the other hand, in the previous games, although we won some of them, I was not calm. Today I see in the team things that we train. We have to be more constant in attention, the attention to continue with what is being done, repeat patterns that are done out of habit and that is what I want to see more of in the team, that those patterns are repeated for longer”.

Photo:

The lack of definition in the first half. “It is always worrying not being able to score all the goals or some more. Maybe I’m wrong, Santa Fe hadn’t won here for more than a couple of years. The team achieves something that if it is not achieved before it is because it is not easy, the last teams that came here lost. It’s a good team, it’s well trained, it knows what it wants to do, and we were able to control it and overcome it for most of the match, but we suffered too”.



Praise to Pereira. “In hot weather you can make mistakes, but I don’t want to stop expressing my respect for this team, which had two games less than others that had already played and has the same points. I am satisfied and happy with the victory, but we know that there is room for improvement”.



Ball possession. “We always point out that we like the ball, we prefer to have it than not to have it, we prefer that the rival shoots us less times than we shoot, star in the game from that possession than give it to the rival. I think we were above 60 percent of possession, it satisfies me because the team is taking care of the ball to have it. Then comes the next step, which is not to specify it or not generate and make us dangerous”.

What should Santa Fe improve, according to Alfredo Arias

What needs to be improved? “We have to continue doing what we did well, correct what we did wrong, because we did things wrong, the rival could mark us, which does not mean that we defended the last ball poorly, but rather that we surely pressed badly, we were out of balance in our offensive part and that made it easy for us a couple of times”.

Alfredo Arias, DT of Santa Fe.

The landscape in the League. “The general balance is good, but we are lacking, we have to go very slowly, we are building a team that wants to enter the big party. There are 20 games, in the last 10 is where the teams show if they are ready to fight or not”.

The message to the fans. “The fans of Santa Fe have surprised me for the better, the lack of results in two consecutive semesters in a great, historical, they are always, they have always been and they have encouraged and they have sung. The other day we finished the first half losing the hour with America and people began to sing and sing. Everyone talks about the four legs, coaching staff, players, leadership and fans: that is the leg that sometimes makes us win. The other day I came to the locker room and I told them: ‘Did you hear the people? I’m ashamed that those people keep singing and we’re losing, we have to go out and win it’. Those people are going to reward the players that way.”

