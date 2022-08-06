The Hyundai driver remains in command of the eighth round of the World Rally, but Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota) is on the rise. Breen out, on Sunday the last 4 stages with the grand finale of the Power Stage live on Sky

The longest day of the Rally Finland WRC (150.30 km of timed sections, almost 50% of the entire event) is still in the sign of Ott Tanak. The Estonian Hyundai driver is working a half miracle in an attempt to respond blow for blow, special after special to the attacks of the leader of the driver classification Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota), who is on the rise on the third day after having led the way on Friday. To give a dimension to Tanak’s enterprise it is enough to take a direct comparison with Thierry Neuville. With the same number of cars, the Belgian – fifth in the standings behind three Toyota – pays over 2’05 ”to his teammate. At the end of the day the hierarchies were outlined inside the Toyota tent, with Kalle Rovanpera (now 8 ”4 late) who continued to push to the last meter of the last stage and Elfyn Evans and Esapekka Lappi both forced to raise the foot a little. See also Felipe Melo: “Scudetto? As an Interista I hope Inter win. Maybe Dybala! I don't understand…"

Rally Finland WRC: Breen out, problems for Evans – A problem with the left rear suspension of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally 1 slows Elfyn Evans on the last special stage of the day. The Briton up to stage 17, the penultimate on Saturday, was among the protagonists of the Rally, but in the last timed section he had to lift his foot to preserve the suspension and take the car to the service park. “I felt that I could push a little more – commented the Toyota driver – but if I had done it I would not have been sure of reaching the end of the day”. Almost a minute lost and hopes of victory now reduced to the bone. Visibility problems, with low sun and a damaged windshield for Esapekka Lappi (Toyota) on the last stage, with the Finn pushing as hard as he can while losing ground from the leading duo. Retreat, however, for Craig Breen (Ford M-Sport): the Irishman hit a rock on stage 12 after a jump. His teammates Pierre-Louis Loubet, Jari Huttunen and Adrien Fourmaux also overshadowed. See also Marcelo Bielsa was fired from Leeds United: the romance is over

Rally Finland WRC: the last day of competition – On Sunday the last 4 stages of the Rally of Finland are scheduled: 43.92 km of timed sections, with two races to be covered twice each, which will decide the winner, presumably one between Ott Tanak and Kalle Rovanpera, except twists. The grand finale is set with the Power Stage Ruuhimäki 2 (which assigns 5 extra points to the winner, 4 to the second, 3 to the third, 2 to the fourth and 1 to the fifth) at 12.18, with live broadcast on Sky Sport Action (channel 206 of Sky) from 12.00.

Rally Finland WRC, ranking after Day 3 – O.Tanak (East-Hyundai) in 2h 02’44 “0 K. Rovanpera (Fin-Toyota) at 8 ”4 E.Lappi (Fin-Toyota) at 35 ”2 E.Evans (Gb-Toyota) at 1’19 “7 T.Neuville (Bel-Hyundai) at 2’05 “5 T. Katsuta (Giap-Toyota) at 2’47 “5 G.Greensmith (Gb-Ford M-Sport) at 3’23 “0 P. Loubet (Fra-Ford M-Sport) at 3’27 “2 T.Suninen (Fin-Hyundai-Rally 2) at 7’56 “8 E.Lindholm (Fin-Skoda-Rally 2) at 8’07 “5 See also Miguel Herrera wants the Tigres and Liga MX to return to the Copa Libertadores