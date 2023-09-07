The heavy rains of the last few days have not prevented the start of Rally Greece. The Toyota Finn was the fastest on the opening day: he precedes three Hyundais

Heavy storms have hit Greece in recent days, extreme weather conditions that had led to think about a possible cancellation of the Acropolis Rally. The situation has fortunately improved in the last few hours and the race was able to start as scheduled, with the show trial in the port of Athens. Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera was fastest, finishing day one in the lead. The anticipation is rising for Friday’s specials, made very muddy by the large quantities of rain during the week.

The drivers didn't have the opportunity to test their cars on dirt roads today. The morning shakedown was canceled due to difficult weather conditions, making Friday practice something of a leap in the dark in terms of set-up. The first round of the Greek competition took place in the port area of ​​Athens, with a very technical show stage on an asphalted surface. Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera set the fastest time ahead of the entire trio of Hyundai i20s at the start of the race. Esapekka Lappi stops just 3 tenths from his compatriot, but the gaps are very small even in comparison with his teammates. Thierry Neuville, Dani Sordo and Ott Tanak's Ford Puma complete the top 5 all within a second. Slightly behind the eight times world champion Sebastien Ogier, sixth classified on Toyota Yaris. His teammate Elfyn Evans, Rovanpera's rival in the World Championship, finished only 12th.

wrc2 — All the protagonists of the championship dedicated to Rally 2 cars are present in Greece. Andreas Mikkelsen’s Skoda leads the standings, preceding his brand mates Nikolay Gryazin and Marco Bulacia by a few tenths. 5 special stages are scheduled for Friday, for a total of about 100 timed kilometres.

Rovanpera (Toyota) 1:32.92 2. Lappi (Hyundai) +0.3 Neuville (Hyundai) +0.4 Deaf (Hyundai) +0.5 Tanal (Ford) +0.7 Ogier (Toyota) +1.3 Katsuta (Toyota) +1.3 Loubet (Ford) +1.7