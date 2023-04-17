Milestone released today RIDE 4 update 1.34 for all platforms (listed as version 1.024 for PS5). This should be one of the last updates for the game before RIDE 5 is released.

The only ones patch notes that have been released so far are from the RIDE 4 PS4 update history. The patch size on PlayStation 4 is 4GB and slightly more and simply signals the presence of “minor fixes”.

At the time of writing this news we don’t have a more detailed and official patch notes available, so don’t know exactly these minor fixes what are they aimed at? However, considering the premise, we do not expect major changes.

As always, we point out that the weight of the update can change from version to version, therefore 4 GB and a little more of patches are precise only for the PlayStation 4 version: on PC or Xbox it could weigh more or less, even if we don’t expect gargantuan difference.

Finally, we remind you that RIDE 5 has just been announced: let’s see the trailer and the release date; will also include local split-screen!.