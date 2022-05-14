Until a few laps from the conclusion of the Miami Grand Prix, Mick Schumacher he was caressing the much desired conquest of the points zone, never achieved before since the beginning of his adventure in Formula 1 in 2021, even then at the wheel of the Haas. However, almost at the most beautiful, the German was the protagonist of a contact with the Aston Martin of compatriot Sebastian Vettel, such as to generate damage to the front wing that forced him to a stop in the pits, decisive for the relegation at the bottom to the group.

With Kevin Magnussen also out of the top 10 – and also due to an accident, this time with Lance Stroll – the team principal Günther Steiner he indulged in a rather harsh comment at the end of the race: “We leave here with nothing. Well, not with anything, but with broken pieces ”. An output that, if for a stronger temperament like that of the Danish driver, could have been received less heavily, at the same time it would not have been appreciated by the German. This, at least, is the thought of the latter’s uncle, Ralf Schumacher. In an interview with f1insider.comthe former driver focused on the greater sensitivity of his nephew, in full contrast with the more decisive personality of the Bolzano manager: “Mick and Steiner are character incompatible – Michael’s brother explained – an outwardly tough guy like Kevin Magnussen suits Steiner better. Of course, the episode that took place with Vettel remains extremely annoying, because he cost him points, but the important thing is that Mick still had a great weekend. He was consistently faster than his teammate, and created the basis to finish in the points with his strength ”. Regarding the performance of the number 47, Ralf does not rule out a possible arrival of the 23-year-old in Ferrari, in the hope that the performance in Miami can be repeated also in the next races: “Mick made a difference as a driver thanks to his speed – added the former Williams – hence, the trend is heading in the right direction. This is exactly what he wants the Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto“.