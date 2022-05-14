Tijuana, Baja California.- The city of Tijuana, located north of the Mexican Republic, is and has historically been a tourist destination. At the beginning of the 20th century, due to the prohibition in the United States for the sale and production of alcoholic beverages, Tijuana figured since its foundation as one of the destinations chosen by American tourists to enjoy beer, spirits and vast gastronomic offer.

Over the years Tijuana evolve and transforms by leaps and bounds. Although it is true, it still represents a tourist destination for visitors not only from the United States but from all over the world, the border city has diversified its economic activity.

To the entertainment and restaurant industry have been added the maquiladora and the real estate. More and more US citizens see the city’s real estate growth and development as an opportunity to find temporary and even permanent residence.

Here are some figures and recommendations to take into account about rents in one of the most visited areas of the city:

The Beaches of Tijuana delegation

Internet searches are undoubtedly a great tool of our times since they allow us to streamline procedures and avoid large displacements. In the case of rents it happens in the same way. In particular pages cheers either craiglist They contain a large number of offers to find out the rental prices of the houses and even get in touch with the tenants. Both pages offer a search engine that allows us to enter specifications that fit our tastes and economic possibilities. Searches can be filtered from the particular area to the figures that we are willing to spend.

The rents in this demarcation oscillate between 400 up to 2 thousand dollars, approximately. It should be noted that, in this area and in many others in the city, rental prices are mostly in dollars. Due to its proximity to the border, it is normal to find rental housing advertisements that add the estimated time it takes to get to the border crossing by car. Normally, tenants promote that their rental properties are 10 minutes from the international line.

For 400 dollars can be rented A study facing the beach for one person. Closet, bathroom and a room/kitchen. These types of spaces, as is common, are promoted in English. From the 750 dollars are available central homes with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen and dining room. Between the 1,800 and the 2,000 dollars are found furnished houses between 3 and 5 bedrooms. Prices vary in relation to its proximity to the beach, shopping centers and entertainment areas.

