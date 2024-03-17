Hamilton in Ferrari: opinions continue

Opinions continue to emerge on what the experience will be Ferrari Of Lewis Hamilton from 2025. Although the Prancing Horse announced the arrival of the Briton at the beginning of February, there is still no shortage of theories from former drivers and commentators, some of whom are skeptical or pessimistic about the possible redemption of the seven-time world champion after the last few negative seasons in Mercedes.

An inconclusive arrival

Traditionally severe in his statements, this time too Ralf Schumacher he did not hide his beliefs regarding Hamilton's future: “He will certainly bring his experience and his intuitions, but I think Ferrari is already on the right path – he commented to formel1.de – Hamilton won't be able to contribute much“.

The foundations for giving everything

Going into more detail, the brother of the man who won five of his seven world titles in Ferrari is still convinced that the operation carried out by the Red has a specific objective: “I'm sure Vasseur wouldn't pay that much money for nothing – he added – will offer and give everything to Hamilton to make sure he can give his best.”

Hamilton is not Verstappen

However, the Englishman will find himself with Charles Leclerc as a teammate, in Ferrari since 2019. Hamilton, at the same time, will arrive in Maranello with the aim of winning his eighth title precisely to overtake Michael Schumacher in the ranking of world champions, but to Ralf there is one aspect that should not be underestimated: “Hamilton is, obviously, a seven-time world champion and a fantastic driver, but I don't think he has the qualities of Verstappen – he concluded – I don't think he's as consistent as himand cannot eliminate that extra tenth at any cost.”