According to Lando Norris, Formula 1 rules makers should ensure that future regulations include less heavy cars for drivers.

The return of ground-effect cars in 2022, and the fact that rear height is so critical to performance right now, means teams are forced to run cars very low and very stiff.

This means things get very uncomfortable for drivers, and there have been regular complaints from some A-list stars that the situation is not acceptable in the long term.

As the FIA ​​begins work on finalizing the 2026 regulations, Norris believes one aspect to take into account is to help avoid excessive physical problems.

Asked by Motorsport.com if driver comfort needed to be improved, Norris replied: “Could it be improved? And was it better a few years ago with the old cars? 100%.”

“There are definitely people who think it's not bad and that many years ago it was worse, but I think times have changed.”

“I think sometimes we complain, but certain things are also for a good reason, for our bodies and for safety and health. So I think there are areas for improvement.”

Norris said it is not the teams' responsibility to focus on driver comfort, as their job is to produce cars that go as fast as possible.

Instead, it is the FIA's job to develop regulations that ensure teams are not forced to take things to the extreme.

“I think the regulations need to be improved a little bit, because the teams build the fastest cars and we drive them,” Norris added.

“At certain times it starts to take its toll. It's definitely not as bad as two years ago. Things have improved since then, with porpoising and everything.”

“But you still have to run the cars extremely low and stiff and all these things. And that's a toll on the drivers.”

“I struggle a lot with my body and my back and all these things. And now I have to do a lot of things that I didn't have to do a few years ago.”

“I wouldn't say it's directly the car's fault, I think some of it is natural for me to work on it, but I think long-term things need to be improved, especially if I want to stay here for many years.”

Oscar Piastri, Norris' teammate at McLaren, agrees that although things have improved compared to recent years, more can be done to help drivers.

“I drove the 2022 car at the beginning of the year and we've definitely made some steps forward in terms of porpoising and improving comfort and other things like that,” he said.

“So it's not as bad as when the regulations were introduced. But it's not as comfortable as the old cars were. So I think that's a valid point for us.”

“We will drive the car in the fastest way and we will never give up lap time so as not to have a sore body after the race. So you need rules to stop us from doing that, because we are so competitive that we try to get the maximum lap time, whatever it takes”.

“I feel like a good job has been done, but it's something we need to keep an eye on in the future.”