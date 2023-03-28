Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones “RAKEZ” launched self-storage units in the Hamra Industrial Area, which aims to enable individuals to manage their surplus personal belongings by providing them with convenient and cost-effective solutions for their storage and preservation. Rami Jallad, CEO of “RAKEZ” Group, said that self-storage units play a prominent role in meeting the needs of the approximately 400,000 residents in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, who move from their places of residence periodically for several factors such as renovations, expansions and other reasons, and here comes our role in providing the solution. The distinctive and ideal service for those looking to obtain additional and secure storage spaces in order to store their personal belongings for flexible periods of time. He added, “RAKEZ’s launch of self-storage units comes in response to meeting the needs of the community with regard to storage, given the challenges faced by individuals in the United Arab Emirates represented in the limited storage spaces in their homes and offices, which may make it difficult for them to manage their personal belongings efficiently. Therefore, self-storage units facilitate Their life matters in addition to being a practical solution by providing a suitable space that allows storing seasonal items and equipment more effectively. The self-storage units of “RAKEZ” are the first of their kind in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, where individuals can easily access them in the Al Hamra area. The area of ​​​​the storage units is 5 square meters, with a capacity of up to 15 cubic meters. The clock is also temperature controlled and is available with flexible rental options starting from 400 dirhams per month.