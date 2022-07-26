In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has adopted a decision to raise the percentage of the pensionable salary for citizens working in public schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to 80% of the total salary, with an amount exceeding 6.6 billion dirhams. This is in the interest of His Highness to enhance the standard of living and financial and family stability for Emirati families.

The decision comes in line with the efforts to empower Emirati cadres in the education sector, as more than 7,600 Emirati male and female employees in government schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi benefit from an increase in the pension when they enter the retirement stage.

And based on the Abu Dhabi government’s keenness to achieve parity between the employees of government agencies and to benefit the entire segment concerned with the decision from this increase, the government will cover the costs of implementing the decision with a total value exceeding 6.6 billion dirhams, to pay the differences in the monthly deduction rates for the entire previous service period of the national employees who are currently benefiting from the decision. .

It confirmed a detailed study submitted by the Department of Education and Knowledge in coordination with the Department of Finance, the Human Resources Authority and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund. However, the total salary will not be affected by this amendment, and in return, the employee will benefit from a retirement pension that may reach double or more compared to the retirement pension before the decision was issued.

The positive impact of the decision is not limited to improving pensions for current employees and new contractors, but will also contribute to providing new job opportunities for young Emirati competencies, as the decision encourages current employees who meet the retirement requirements to apply to transfer to the pension system, which opens the way for new categories of Emirati competencies. Young women from entering the educational sector and contributing to its development.



